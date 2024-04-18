Student protest takes over Sac State campus regarding 34% tuition increase

A protest took place at Sacramento State in response to the 34% tuition increase beginning in the fall 2024 semester. The protest was hosted by Students for Quality Education and included student speakers who shared their financial hardships and distress over the increase.

RELATED: Students gather across campus to protest 34% tuition increase

Students then marched to the President’s Office to make their concerns known, by leaving fliers on Luke Wood’s desk. Another protest is scheduled to take place Wednesday April 24 in the Library Quad.