The State Hornet Broadcast: Fatal shooting and carjacking, TPUSA protest and sports

Hello and welcome to The State Hornet broadcast, news staffers Jenn Galinto and Sharmarke Holif will share news that happened at Sac State. As well joined by podcast staffer Evan Patocka with us to provide Sports news.

UPDATE: Two male suspects, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in relation to the shooting and carjacking, on Thursday, March 21.

Students expressed their worries about the fatal shooting and carjacking that took place at the University and 65th Light Rail station near campus.

RELATED: A fatal shooting and carjacking bring different feelings to Sac State Students

Sac State held its second annual sexual assault awareness month day of action, where campus clubs and non-profit organizations provided resources for students, on Tuesday, April 2.

The 13th Annual Out of the Darkness Walk took place at the WELL to raise awareness about mental health and suicide, on Thursday, April 11.

RELATED: Sac State hosts 13th-annual Out of the Darkness Walk

The Oakland A’s announced they’ll play home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento from 2025-2027, with an option for a fourth year in 2028, on Thursday, April 4.

We also take a drive into Sacramento’s new MLB team the A’s.