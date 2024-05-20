The best beauty products for a summer glow



Paula’s Choice – Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50

The Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50 by Paula’s Choice offers sun protection and radiant skin for the hot summer days.

It is a lightweight, silky fluid texture that melts into the skin and leaves no greasy residue. It hydrates the skin and does not leave a white cast on the face. Paula’s Choice Sunscreen contains no fragrance, which is perfect for people with sensitive skin.

The sunscreen provides a shield of SPF 50, protecting the skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays, which can speed the aging process and cause sunburns.

Doubling as a primer, this sunblock seamlessly blends to create a matte finish that doesn’t mess up your makeup.

Sol de Janerio – Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Sol de Janerio Brazilian Crush Cheriosa ‘62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist is a beauty spray that embodies the essence of summer in every spritz.

This specific scent is described as warm and spicy, giving off a sweet creamy scent. The key notes in ‘62 are salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla.

During the summer heat, heavy fragrances can feel overwhelming, but Sol de Janerio mists leave a long-lasting smell on your body and hair for hours.

Although the scent lingers, the lightweight formula of the spray provides a refreshing burst of caramel and vanilla scent. The mist comes in other fragrances like ‘68, ‘40 and Rio Radiance.

If you want to feel confident, this fragrance mist will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the summer.

Rare Beauty – Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight

Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight will give the skin a radiant and sun-kissed shine everyone is looking to have for the summer.

With its lightweight, buildable formula, it enhances your skin with a dewy look that is perfect for those sun-soaked days.

This luminizer can be used for any level of intensity. It can be dabbed on the cheekbones, brow bones, the cupid’s bow or it can even be mixed with a foundation for an overall gleaming complexion.

Its long-lasting formula ensures that luminous glow stays put from morning until night, no matter where the day takes you.



Saie – Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator

Saie’s Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator gives a fresh glowing complexion and is hydrating for the skin, making it the ultimate summer beauty essential.



This illuminator is a true multitasker, offering a luminous sheen all over the face, eyelids and collarbones. It can be mixed with a moisturizer or foundation for a finished gleam.

Its thin, gel-based formula melts seamlessly into the skin, casting a sun-kissed shine on the skin.

Saie’s Illuminator can also work really well as a primer, making sure your foundation and other makeup products stay in place during those raging hot days.

Summer Fridays – Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is a must have for your beauty-collection for keeping your lips nourished during the warmer days.

Summer heat and sun exposure can lead to dry, chapped lips. Summer Fridays Lip Balm provides intense hydration to parched lips, with ingredients such as shea and murumuru butter.

It not only hydrates, but leaves a natural, healthy-looking shine to the lips. It has a sheer glossy-finish, so no other lip gloss or oil is needed.

The lip balm comes in many flavors such as Vanilla, Pink Sugar and Cherry, leaving lips smelling as delicious as they feel.

These are the perfect summer essentials for achieving a hydrating and shining look while also protecting your skin from the harsh beams of the sun.