Stinger Style: The perfect outfit to match your graduation regalia

This Stinger Style is for those students who are scrambling the week of graduation to find a grad fit, with only seconds left to be ready and dressed for the big day. .

Finding an outfit can be the last thing to consider when you’re going through all the end of semester stresses of post grad plans and final exams, but finding the perfect grad outfit doesn’t have to be stressful.

Sacramento State requires every graduating student to wear a black cap and gown. This requirement provides upcoming grads the best opportunity to choose an outfit that will allow their creativity to shine and accompany their graduation attire.

Using color theory to find complementary colors is a great option for those who want to explore out of their comfort zone. The color wheel is meant to help you find the best contrasting color relationship, like pink and green.

You can use colors to showcase your style and personality on your graduation day. You can stunt in green and gold, or even rock the softer colors and black, but if you have a favorite color, don’t be afraid to rock it.

Personally, I am a fan of the classic all white, off-white or black, because they are easy and timeless colors. Wearing something polished like a neutral colored suit or pant-suit is especially a good idea for those getting their master’s or doctorate degree, because these degrees serve as a stepping stone into your professional career.

Some places to check out when you’re shopping for the perfect outfit are Zara, Lulus, Nordstrom and Revolve, but you can also go to local places like Freestyle Clothing Exchange and EcoThrift to find secondhand treasures.

The time of your graduation is important to consider when you’re shopping for outfits, because the later in the day it is the hotter it may be outside. Thankfully, Sac State’s graduations will be indoors, but Sacramento’s weather is forecasted to be in the mid 80s this weekend.



Styles of clothing to look for really depend on your own comfort.

Dresses and jumpsuits are an easy one-stop outfit choice, just leaving room to find shoes and accessories. A fun printed or colored button up with slacks is always a great idea.. You can even make it more casual with a nice pair of jeans.

If you are more comfortable with a simpler top half of your outfit, adding a fancier pair of heels or a dope pair of sneakers is a great touch. Consider rocking President Luke Wood’s style, with a pair of green and gold Adidas or Nikes.

The simplicity of a black graduation gown creates an opportunity to match your outfit with your stoles, achievement-marking tassels or decorated grad cap.

The opportunities are endless and this is a time to really let your style run free.

This is your big day and you deserve to feel like your best self inside and out. Congratulations class of 2024!