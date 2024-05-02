The State Hornet Podcast #9: Encampment starts in library quad

Podcasting staffers Aaron Lofton and Wendy Yang recap the last few weeks of Sacramento State news in this episode of The State Hornet Podcast.

Yang starts out discussing the attack outside of Klamath hall, the Students for Quality Education tuition increase protest and the 13th Annual Out of the Darkness walk on campus.

Lofton then talks about a profile on Sac State’s librarian Ántonia Peigahi and hiking trails in the area. He also discusses the details about the encampment protest in the library quad on campus.

