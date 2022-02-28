How Sac State students can receive confidential support for sexual violence: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

Confidential campus advocate Laura sits down with State Hornet visuals editor Dominique Williams to discuss resources for Sacramento State students who have experienced sexual violence.

Laura, whose last name is withheld to protect confidentiality, works for WEAVE (When Everyone Acts Violence Ends) which is partnered with Sac State to provide students with free support.

She defines sexual violence, intimate partner violence and affirmative consent and tells the audience how to reach out for support if students have experienced past or present sexual assault.



For support options:

WEAVE phone number: 916-278-5850

WEAVE email: [email protected]

WEAVE 24 hour hotline: 916-920-2952

WEAVE website: weaveinc.org

National sexual violence hotline: 1-800-656-4673

National domestic violence hotline: 800-799-7233

