How Sac State students can receive confidential support for sexual violence: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT
February 28, 2022
Confidential campus advocate Laura sits down with State Hornet visuals editor Dominique Williams to discuss resources for Sacramento State students who have experienced sexual violence.
Laura, whose last name is withheld to protect confidentiality, works for WEAVE (When Everyone Acts Violence Ends) which is partnered with Sac State to provide students with free support.
She defines sexual violence, intimate partner violence and affirmative consent and tells the audience how to reach out for support if students have experienced past or present sexual assault.
For support options:
WEAVE phone number: 916-278-5850
WEAVE email: [email protected]
WEAVE 24 hour hotline: 916-920-2952
WEAVE website: weaveinc.org
National sexual violence hotline: 1-800-656-4673
National domestic violence hotline: 800-799-7233
Related Links: BREAKING: CSU Chancellor resigns following mishandling of sexual harassment complaints
Sac State to receive $2.2 million in state funding for mental health services, basic needs
State Hornet Spotlight: Dr. Alma Flores talks about the importance of HSI funding and hiring more Latinx faculty
Music: Inspired by Kevin Macleod