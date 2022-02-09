State Hornet Spotlight: Dr. Alma Flores talks about the importance of HSI funding and hiring more Latinx faculty.

Mercy Sosa, James Fife, and Mack Ervin III
February 9, 2022

On this episode of State Hornet Spotlight:

Digital Editor Mercy Sosa talks to Dr. Alma Flores, an assistant professor of Education at Sacramento State, about the funding Sac State receives for being a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and the lack of Latinx representation in the faculty as a whole.

Sacramento State qualifies for HSI funding due to the amount of Latinx students on campus but the amount of Latinx faculty doesn’t represent the number of students. Flores argues that the HSI funding should be used to hire more Latinx faculty at once to keep retention. 

 

