Beyond the Hive Episode 9: Hot topics from Chile

In this episode of Beyond the Hive, hosts Evan Patocka and Aliza Imran go to South America, where they speak with Chilean native and Sac State golfer Florencia Dufey. They discuss traveling around America, being on the golf team and Chilean food.

Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sac State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet sits down with students to give them the opportunity to share their experiences living in another country and compare cultural differences.