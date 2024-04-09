Beyond the Hive Episode 8: Sports, steak and shopping from Argentina

In this episode of Beyond the Hive, podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Aliza Imran talk with Argentinian native and Sacramento State’s women golfer Guadalupe Dabos. They discuss the differences between shopping, food, nightlife and why Dabos chose to pursue golf in America.

Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sac State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet will sit down with students to give them the opportunity to share their experiences of living in another country and compare cultural differences.