Anything But Sports! Ep. 2 Storytime & Homemade Slime with Carlos Hill

Sacramento State wide receiver Carlos Hill touched down on set for the second episode of Anything But Sports! Host Siany Harts and Hill made slime from scratch for the episode’s childhood activity as they discuss growing up in Miami, college life in Sacramento and Hill’s beloved German Shepherd puppy “Sun.”

Hill expresses his ever growing love for some aspects of Sacramento, mainly the food, while also reminiscing what he loved most about Miami: family and fishing.