Three easy Friendsgiving recipes that will surprise your college besties

It’s that time of year again when we get a break from our fall semester to dish out with our friends and family.

Here are a few easy ways to make some Thanksgiving classics to show off at your Friendsgiving!

What is Thanksgiving without a side of creamy and delicious mashed potatoes? Still, it’s always a hassle having to mash boiled potatoes, and sometimes they come out dry and clumpy. Here’s one way you can make creamy mashed potatoes that you can store and bring before you arrive at your friend’s place if you’re traveling.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes:

You will need:

3 ½ pounds of potatoes

2 cups of heavy cream

8 tablespoons of butter

Use 3 ½ pounds of potatoes. Do not peel or wet the potatoes. If you must wash them, let them fully dry before continuing. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the potatoes on an oven rack. Bake until the potatoes are very soft, for about 50-60 minutes.

The next steps must be completed while the potatoes are still hot. With an oven mitt on, cut the potatoes in half. Scoop out the inside of the potatoes, and place them into a bowl. Break down the potato peel into small pieces using a fork or spatula, and place it into the same bowl.. Slowly beat the mixture until it is a completely smooth consistency (you can also use an electric mixer).

In a sauté pan, mix 2 cups of heavy cream and 8 tablespoons of butter until it simmers on medium heat. Fold this mixture in with the potato mixture using a spatula until it becomes a creamy consistency. Note: Folding it does not mean stirring. Stirring will make it gluey rather than creamy.



Now, you can store it for up to two days to bring it to your friend’s house or dorm on Thanksgiving! When microwaving, make sure to take it out between minutes and stir. Add another 2 tablespoons of butter and salt or your preferred seasoning if needed.

Another classic Thanksgiving dish is mac and cheese, but don’t turn to the boxed Kraft Mac & Cheese from the grocery store. Here’s a 20-minute macaroni and cheese recipe that you can make on a stovetop!

Stove Top Mac and Cheese:

You will need:

1 bag of macaroni pasta

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons of butter

3 tablespoons of flour

1 ½ cups of milk

½ tablespoon of nutmeg seasoning

1 tablespoon of mustard powder seasoning

3 ½ cups of American, cheddar or Jack cheese

Boil macaroni pasta following the directions on the packet. Be sure to add salt. Al dente is typically between 10-12 minutes. For the following directions, use a whisk to stir more effectively.

Melt three tablespoons of butter in a separate pot over medium heat on the stove. Once the butter is melted, add three tablespoons of flour and stir for one minute. It will turn into a clumpy consistency. Then, slowly pour 1 ½ cups of milk while continuing to stir. After, add ½ tablespoon of nutmeg seasoning, 1 tablespoon of mustard powder seasoning and salt or pepper to your desired taste.

Gradually add 3 ½ cups of cheese. Some cheese options can include American, cheddar and Jack cheese. Note: Do not pour all the cheese in at once. Instead, add pinches of it, and don’t stop stirring. Stir until the consistency is creamy. Add more milk if needed.



Finally, add your pasta!

If some of your other friends already have the traditional Thanksgiving staple items covered, you can also impress your friends by bringing a homemade baked good. If you have extra lemons sitting around your kitchen, you could use them to make delicious homemade lemon square pastries for your Friendsgiving dessert.

Homemade Lemon Squares:

You will need:

1 cup of flour

¼ cup of powdered sugar

½ teaspoon of salt

½ cup of butter

¼ cup of flour

1 ¼ cups of sugar

4 eggs

3 lemons

For the bread:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cover the bottom of a baking dish with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix 1 cup of flour, ¼ cup of powdered sugar and ½ teaspoon of salt. Cut up ½ cup of cold butter into small cubes, and add them to the bowl. Using your hands, “crunch” or “squish” the mixture together until it becomes a crumbly consistency.

Place your crumbly mixture into the baking pan. Using a flat spatula, press down the crumbs into the pan until it’s flat.

Place it in the oven, and bake for 18-20 minutes until it looks golden brown. When it’s done, let it cool for five minutes.

For the filling:

For the next part, preheat your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a new bowl, mix ¼ cup of flour and 1 ¼ cups of sugar. You will need four eggs. Place 1 egg at a time into the mixture while stirring in between each egg until it’s smooth.

Using a cheese grater, grate the skin of three lemons until you have about two teaspoons of it; this is called lemon zest. Add this to the bowl containing the filling mixture. Then cut your lemons in half and juice them into a measuring cup. You can use a manual juicer or just squeeze out as much juice as you can with your hands. You need about ⅔ cups of lemon juice. Add this to the bowl containing the filling mixture and stir it all together.

Pour the filling mixture on top of your baked bread that has been cooling. Place it in the oven for 20-25 minutes until the filling on top stops jiggling. You’re going to have to take it out a few times to test if the top still jiggles.

Once it’s baked, add powdered sugar on top and enjoy!

Now you’re prepared to bring delicious plates to your Friendsgiving that all your friends can enjoy!