Season-long setback fuels Sac State redshirt freshman to success

updated newsletter banner 2024
The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet
Student news without fear or favor
Members of the pro-Palestine encampment during a press conference at Sacramento State’s Library Quad Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Collectively named the Popular University of Gaza, the protestors consisted of members of Students for Justice in Palestine, Students for Quality Education, and local community members.
‘You sign a treaty with your enemies, not with your students’: Sac State encampment packs up after investment policy changes
Mia Settles-Tidwell introduces a workshop session of the Antiracism and Inclusivity Campus Action Plan showcase in the Union Ballroom Monday, March 25, 2024. Settles-Tidwell has been at Sac State since 2021, serving on a number of campus initiatives as university diversity officer.
Mia Settles-Tidwell bids farewell to Sac State
The WPJ is a required submission for any undergraduate student hoping to progress towards graduation. Further information on the WJP requirements can be found on the Sac State website. (Graphic created in canva by Analah Wallace)
FAQ: Everything you need to know about the WPJ requirements
Protesters hold up signs at the Students for Justice in Palestine press conference Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Sac State is now the first CSU campus to announce divestment.
Multiple California Faculty Association members resign over union’s ceasefire resolution
Protesters adorned the encampment in the Library Quad with signs supporting the Palestinian people Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Sac State became the first California State University to announce divestment.
BREAKING: Sac State to alter investment policies in light of pro-Palestine encampment
Members of the pro-Palestine encampment during a press conference at Sacramento State’s Library Quad Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Collectively named the Popular University of Gaza, the protestors consisted of members of Students for Justice in Palestine, Students for Quality Education, and local community members.
‘You sign a treaty with your enemies, not with your students’: Sac State encampment packs up after investment policy changes
The WPJ is a required submission for any undergraduate student hoping to progress towards graduation. Further information on the WJP requirements can be found on the Sac State website. (Graphic created in canva by Analah Wallace)
FAQ: Everything you need to know about the WPJ requirements
Protesters hold up signs at the Students for Justice in Palestine press conference Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Sac State is now the first CSU campus to announce divestment.
Multiple California Faculty Association members resign over union’s ceasefire resolution
Sac State has partnered with the Elk Grove Unified School District to share offers of conditional enrollment with over 2,000 low income and first-generation college seniors in the district. The sign outside the district office on Friday, April 19, 2024, located at 9510 Elk Grove Florin Rd.
Sac State offers guaranteed admission to eligible Elk Grove Unified students
Students of the sociology 136 class march around campus and the Library Quad at a protest for the new CSU system tuition fees Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The rally and march included chants such as “freeze the fees.”
Student-led tuition takeover rally continues fight against 34% increases
Students gathered at the ASI Election results party in the Terrace Suite of The WELL Thursday, April 11, 2024. Student government leaders for the 2024-2025 academic year were chosen through the election, which saw a 13% voter turnout rate.
Sac State’s ASI elections unveil student apathy and representation concerns
The Associated Students, Inc. holds a results party for the student government elections in the Terrace Suite of The WELL Thursday, April 11, 2024. Family and friends of the candidates were able to come out to the event and show support.
Voters support second term for current ASI president with 13% turnout
The ASI Student Government election begins Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. and will run through the evening of Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Graphic created in Canva by Analah Wallace)
FAQ: 2024 ASI student government elections
Mixed canned fruit and veggies on the shelves of the Associated Students, Inc. Food Pantry, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The food pantry provides both fresh produce and groceries, according to its website.
ASI Food Pantry provides resources for students with low food security
Associated Students Inc. Vice President of University Affairs Alec Tong poses for his election candidate photo for the board position earlier in the spring 2023 semester. Tong resigned from his position on Monday, Nov. 27. (Photo courtesy of ASI, Graphic created in Canva by Jacob Peterson)
BREAKING: Second ASI board member resigns
Sacramento State’s Police Department Deputy Chief Christina Lofthouse stands outside of the campus police department Wednesday, April 24. Lofthouse held a press conference regarding the assault and robbery of a male student on campus.
Assault of male student on campus believed to be targeted, campus police says
A fatal shooting and carjacking bring different feelings to Sac State students
A fatal shooting and carjacking bring different feelings to Sac State students
The Sacramento Police Department responded to a shooting at the University and 65th Street light rail station around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024. The suspects in the shooting allegedly carjacked someone at gunpoint nearby on Folsom Blvd, the car was found abandoned on campus in parking lot 2.
The near-campus shooting and carjacking: What we know
The shooting incident occurred at the University and 65th Street light rail station Thursday March 21, 2024. Light rail service was interrupted in both directions as Sac City PD detectives and CSI processed the crime scene.
Shooting and carjacking incidents leave Sac State students wishing for more communication
Sacramento City Police Department and CSI vehicles parked outside the University and 65th Street light rail station Thursday, March 21, 2024. The shooting was said by Sac City PD to have taken place here, separately from the carjacking incident.
BREAKING: One dead and two injured in near-campus shooting and carjacking
Estudiantes frente al Amador Hall protestan por los derechos trans y en contra del evento de Turning Point USA con la ex nadadora universitaria Paula Scanlan el martes 2 de abril de 2024. Varios grupos de estudiantes asistieron a la protesta, como Estudiantes para Educación de Calidad (SQE), Lavender Alliance y Estudiantes Aliados por la Justicia en Sac State.
Defensores de los derechos trans en Sac State protestan en oposición al orador de Turning Point USA
Los estudiantes construyeron casas de campaña, estaciones de refrescos y establecieron bases de primeros auxilios en el campamento pro palestino en el patio de la biblioteca el lunes 29 de abril del 2024. Sac State ahora es uno de los más de 70 campuses con un campamento de protesta
Protestas pro-Palestina empieza en Sac State
Michael Lee Chang, estudiante en prácticas de Estudiantes para Educación de Calidad (SQE) dirigiendo manifestantes hacia Sacramento Hall el miércoles 10 de abril del 2024. Manifestantes se reunieron afuera del edificio antes de dejar sus folletos en la oficina del Presidente Luke Wood.
Estudiantes marchan en contra de aumento de matrícula universitaria de 34%
La Asociación de Estudiantes, Inc. organiza una fiesta de resultados para las elecciones del gobierno estudiantil en la Terrace Suite en The WELL el jueves 11 de abril de 2024. La familia y amigos de los candidatos pudieron asistir al evento y mostrar su apoyo.
Votantes apoyan el segundo término del presidente de ASI con 13% de participación electoral
El tiroteo ocurrió en la estación de tren ligero en la calle University y 65 el jueves 21 de marzo del 2024. Servicios del tren ligero fueron interrumpidos en ambas direcciones para que los detectives del Departamento de Policía de Sacramento y el CSI procesaron la escena del crimen.
Tiroteo y robo de auto deja estudiantes de Sac State deseando más comunicación
Mia Settles-Tidwell introduces a workshop session of the Antiracism and Inclusivity Campus Action Plan showcase in the Union Ballroom Monday, March 25, 2024. Settles-Tidwell has been at Sac State since 2021, serving on a number of campus initiatives as university diversity officer.
Mia Settles-Tidwell bids farewell to Sac State
The State Hornet’s spring 2024 second quarter audit reports on the diversity of coverage published by The State Hornet. While some areas have made improvements in coverage, there are still ways to build upon our Latinx/Hispanic community. (Graphic created in Canva by Julianna Rodriguez)
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Spring 2024 midway audit results
La comunidad Latina comparte sus opiniones sobre el colorismo en la comunidad Latina. Colorismo se define como el prejuicio o la discriminación en contra de gente de piel oscura, según Latino Policy Forum. (Gráfico hecho en Canva por Nancy Rodriguez Bonilla)
Comunidad Latina en Sac State comparte sus opiniones, experiencias con el colorismo
Humanities and child development librarian Ántonia Peigahi at Sac State stands by the User Services desk at the University Library Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Though Peigahi’s office is located in the library, she spends most of her time interacting with colleagues and students while on campus.
Beyond the books: A Sac State librarian’s significant impact on campus
The ‘BECOMING’ mural is a central focal point of the murals revealed near the University Union and was created by Heather Hogan, a professor at Sacramento City College Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The murals are the second installment of the university’s “A Place of Belonging Murals” multiyear mural project.
A brush with legacy: Campus mural art unveiling marks a milestone
Redshirt freshman Lou Baudouin sitting on a bench outside Yosemite Hall Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Baudouin earned All-Big Sky Conference honors in both singles and doubles in her first full season.
Season-long setback fuels Sac State redshirt freshman to success
Redshirt senior Evan Gibbons releasing a fastball at John Smith Field against Tarleton Friday, April 26, 2024. Gibbons is the only pitcher this season to pitch in a complete game.
A return to prominence for Sac State in Arlington
Junior shortstop Gwen Ludwig fielding the ball against Montana at Shea Stadium Friday, April 26, 2024. Ludwig led the Hornets offensively in their first tournament game with four hits and three runs.
Sac State softball smashes through the opposing defenses to keep season alive
Women’s golf claims another Big Sky Conference Championship Wednesday, April 17, 2024 to add to its trophy case. With this win, they’ll travel to Washington to play in the NCAA Regionals.
Sac State golf brings home double the Big Sky hardware on the links to advance
Senior third baseman Lewa Day swinging against Montana in her last series at home Friday, April 26, 2024. Day broke the Big Sky Conference record for career home runs in game two against Montana.
The seniors of Sac State softball dominate their last series at home
Senior guard Austin Patterson and Freshman forward Summah Hanson preparing to take a shot. Hanson and Patterson posing in their new uniforms. (Graphic created in Canva by Jahson Nahal, photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics, Summah Hanson and Austin Patterson)
A revolving door: How the transfer portal affects Sac State basketball
Freshman forward Summah Hanson shoots a free throw against San Diego State University Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Hanson was named the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year. (Photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Jahson Nahal)
Down under to downtown: Freshman forward left her mark on Sac State
Junior guard Zee Hamoda in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Hamoda was one of four Hornets to finish with double-digit points.
Sac State shaken awake from dream run as they fall short in semifinals
Freshman forward Summah Hanson, distance runner Brandon Moreno, sophomores Kara Houghton and guard Benthe Versteeg, junior Zoe Ewell and senior third baseman Lewa Day all broke individual and season records in February of the spring semester. Six total records were broken by the Hornets and three more were tied. (Photos by Brionna Woody and Rinn Lee, photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics and Rhianna Kahley / NAU Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Ryan Lorenz)
Sac State finishes a month full of records
Freshman guard Lina Falk shoots a three-pointer against Northern Arizona Sunday March 10, 2024. Falk had 22 points over Sac State’s two Big Sky Tournament games.
Sac State women’s basketball falls in Big Sky Tournament second round
Redshirt senior Evan Gibbons releasing a fastball at John Smith Field against Tarleton Friday, April 26, 2024. Gibbons is the only pitcher this season to pitch in a complete game.
A return to prominence for Sac State in Arlington
Senior right fielder Cesar Valero sliding into third base after running from first in the second inning at John Smith Field, against Tarleton State University Friday, April 26, 2024. Valero scored after a single by senior third baseman Jorge Bojorquez.
The lows of baseball present themselves to Sac State again
Redshirt senior pitcher Evan Gibbons and sophomore catcher Jacob Cortez celebrating with the team after getting the final strikeout of the inning while walking into the dugout against California Baptist University on Friday, April 5, 2024. Gibbons has a total of 40 strikeouts currently this season.
Another weekend sweep for Sac State baseball in Irvine
Junior catcher Elie Kligman taking a lead at first base at John Smith Field against California Baptist University Friday, April 5, 2024. Kligman is the second player on the team who can switch hits along with senior shortstop Gunner Gouldsmith.
Sac State left seeing red in Stanford
Senior third baseman Jorge Bojorquez getting ready to swing against California Baptist University on Friday, April 5, 2024. Bojorquez holds the school record for the most runs by a player in Sacramento State with 143 runs.
Sac State leaves some angry birds in Bellevue
Redshirt freshman Carson Conklin sits in the shotgun moments before snapping the ball for play Saturday, April 20, 2024. Conklin finished the spring game showcase with 142 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Hornets take a step in right direction during annual spring football game
Senior linebacker Armon Bailey makes sure to stay locked into the turf, avoiding a fault during the broad jump event Thursday, March 14, 2024. Bailey was a vital centerpiece in the Hornets’ defense.
Hornets showcase skills at Sac State pro day with NFL scouts in attendance
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick decided to sit down during the national anthem and later kneeled in support of the fight against police brutality, discrimination and racial inequality. His legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the intersection between sports and social change. (Graphic made in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
OPINION: The NFL blackballed Colin Kaepernick and never apologized
Senior running back Marcus Fulcher runs ahead against South Dakota Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Fulcher scored twice against the Coyotes in his final game as a Hornet.
Sac State loses heavyweight playoff bout against South Dakota
Senior running back Marcus Fulcher runs downfield against Cal Poly Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Fulcher was held to just 48 yards on 10 carries against North Dakota
Sac State’s explosive offense meets South Dakota’s stonewall defense
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Cagnei Duncan runs during the 2021 cross-country Mark Covert Classic for Sacramento State on Sept. 4, 2021. She said that this past season, her 10th season running competitively overall, was her favorite season. (Photo courtesy of Cagnei Duncan)
Cross-country runner makes Sac State history
Weekend Swarm Report: Baseball completes sweep and track starts strong
Weekend Swarm Report: Baseball completes sweep and track starts strong
Sports editor Shaun Holkko and copy editor Robbie Pierce. Both of these State Hornet editors participated in sports they felt had lower profiles in high school.
SPORTS PODCAST: Stories of underrepresented sports
Sac State cross country coach David Monk and a few members of the womens team watch as their fellow teammates run during practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Hornets have high hopes and goals with rest of season ahead
Sac State sophomore midfielder Hasan Alsakati surveys the field for an open teammate during a friendly against Chico State on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The game ended in a 0-0 draw after both goalkeepers made important saves.
Spring opener ends in stalemate for Sac State
Sacramento State junior defender Isabella Vinsonhaler and junior midfielder Ali Fuamatu-Ma’afala protest a foul called against them on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 playing the Idaho Vandals. The Hornets had similar problems with the ref in the quarterfinals.
Sac State women’s soccer chokes in the Big Sky quarterfinals
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team before their match against UC Santa Barbara Oct. 18, 2023. The Hornets finished the season with a 4-10-4 record.
Victory at last: Sac State knocks off UC Davis in season finale
Sacramento State junior midfielder and captain Abigail Lopez sitting outside Yosemite Hall at Sac State Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Lopez is the top scorer for her team with four goals.
Sac State women’s soccer captain treats her team like family
The Sacramento State men’s soccer team in a huddle before the match Saturday Oct. 21, 2023 against UC Irvine. They would end up losing to Irvine 2-0, eliminating them from playoff contention.
UC Irvine puts an end to Sac State’s playoff hopes
Junior shortstop Gwen Ludwig fielding the ball against Montana at Shea Stadium Friday, April 26, 2024. Ludwig led the Hornets offensively in their first tournament game with four hits and three runs.
Sac State softball smashes through the opposing defenses to keep season alive
Senior third baseman Lewa Day swinging against Montana in her last series at home Friday, April 26, 2024. Day broke the Big Sky Conference record for career home runs in game two against Montana.
The seniors of Sac State softball dominate their last series at home
Haley Hanson standing on first at Shea Stadium against Portland State Saturday, April 12, 2024. Hanson just broke the record for career stolen bases, with 42 successful attempts.
Sac State softball’s bats go quiet until the final game of the series
Senior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio pitching against Portland State at home Friday, April 12, 2024. Bertuccio currently has the lowest ERA in the Big Sky Conference and holds second place in strikeouts and wins.
Sac State softball struggles to get their bats going against Portland State
Senior left fielder Alexis Parish batting against Santa Clara Friday, March 5, 2024. Alexis Parish was seven for ten in their three game series against Northern Colorado.
Sac State softball plays ring around the bases against Northern Colorado
Freshman forward Summah Hanson, distance runner Brandon Moreno, sophomores Kara Houghton and guard Benthe Versteeg, junior Zoe Ewell and senior third baseman Lewa Day all broke individual and season records in February of the spring semester. Six total records were broken by the Hornets and three more were tied. (Photos by Brionna Woody and Rinn Lee, photos courtesy of Sac State Athletics and Rhianna Kahley / NAU Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Ryan Lorenz)
Sac State finishes a month full of records
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Swarm Report Week 2: Women’s Golf tournament victory, Football’s Historic Start & More
Sacramento State track and field throwers Shantel Nnaji (left) and Erin Whelan (right) pose in front of Tahoe Hall Friday, April 29, 2022. Both have made their names in Sac State track and field history through succeeding in record-breaking throws.
Breaking Sac State records two throwers at a time
Sacramento State Sophomore sprinter LaTrouchka Duke poses at Hornet Stadium track on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Duke has recently placed second in the 60 meter Big Sky championship finale.
Sac State Track and Field sophomore sprinter makes strong return
Devonn Johnson and teammate keep the lead on San Jose State at Sacramento States Hornet Invitational at Hornet Stadium on Saturday March 20, 2021. Sacramento State’s relay team placed second against San Jose.
Photo Gallery: Sac State Track and field team hosts Hornet Invitational
Redshirt freshman Lou Baudouin sitting on a bench outside Yosemite Hall Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Baudouin earned All-Big Sky Conference honors in both singles and doubles in her first full season.
Season-long setback fuels Sac State redshirt freshman to success
Sacramento State men’s tennis team celebrating with the Big Sky Tournament trophy on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The Hornets defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, 4-1, for the Big Sky Tournament Championship.
‘I was ready to die on the court today’: Men’s tennis gives their all for a championship
The Sacramento State women’s tennis team celebrating with the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship trophy after defeating Weber State 4-2 Saturday, April 27, 2024. The Hornets now have 12 Big Sky Tournament titles.
NCAA Tournament bound: Sac State women’s tennis wins Big Sky Championship
Sacramento State men’s tennis team won a share of the Big Sky Conference regular season after defeating Eastern Washington on April 14 and the women’s tennis team won their share of the Big Sky Conference regular season after ousting Portland State on April 20. This was the first time either team has won a share of the regular season title in over a decade. (Photos courtesy of Sacramento State Athletics, graphic created in Canva by Jahson Nahal)
Tennis teams drop rackets for trophies
Seniors Mate Voros and Mark Keki with Sac State men’s tennis head coach Kevin Kurtz after receiving their awards for their achievements Saturday April 6, 2024. The senior ceremony happened after their doubles match against Portland State.
Hornets leave the nest smiling after brutal beatdown of the Vikings
Senior Kalani Hayes practicing her receiving and hitting during beach volleyball practice Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Hayes was an honorable mention all-Big West Conference player last season and will start to build her resume to make it again on Friday.
Positive vibes, strategy and teamwork has Sac State beach volleyball looking sunny
Junior outside hitter Ellie Tisko goes up for a kill against two UNLV blockers in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. The Hornets would go on to win the game 3-0, but lose in the next round to Montana State.
Sac State volleyball’s stellar season ends against familiar foe
Senior middleblocker Kalani Hayes and junior outside hitter Ellie Tisko going up for a block against Weber State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2023. The Hornets played Weber State for the third time this season in the semifinals of the Big Sky Tournament and lost 3-2.
A group of stars fall in the Big Sky tournament
Bridgette Smith holds the trophy and celebrates with the rest of her team after defeating Montana Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Sac State volleyball won the Big Sky regular season title and secured the number one seed heading into the Big Sky Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Montana Athletics)
Hornet volleyball leaves Montana with a Big Sky trophy
Senior middle blocker Tiyanane Kamba-Griffin going up for a block against Portland State’s senior middle blocker Ashleigh Barto, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Portland State won the match 3-1.
Portland State serves Sac State volleyball their second Big Sky loss
Scrapbook style page including images of Olivia Rodrigo, Chappel Roan and Harry Styles. Listen to these songs to wallow in your heartbreak. (Photos courtesy of Justin Higuchi via Flickr, Jason Martin via Flickr and Raph_PH via Flickr, graphic created in Canva by Rosienelly Salguero)
Need to wallow? Let these 10 songs break your heart again
Dua Lipa’s third studio album “Radical Optimism” features energetic pop tracks that create a perfect playlist for the summer. Tune in to hear Dua Lipa’s classic sound, with electronic beats and relatable lyrics. (Photo courtesy of Warner Records, graphic created in Canva by Mia Huss)
Dua Lipa shares radical spin on Britpop genre with ‘Radical Optimism’
Japan Day setup with tables and activities in the Library Quad Sunday, April 21, 2024. The event is to celebrate the Festival of Arts and spring coming into bloom for the season.
Sac State blossoms into spring with 17th-annual Japan Day
The film poster for the released “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” documentary. “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” is a documentary that follows the journey and life of Bray Wyatt through interviews and was released on Monday, April 1. (Photo courtesy of Peacock)
‘Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal’: A documentary that brings tears to your eyes
Attendees at the Concerts in the Park event immersed in the concert experience and live music Friday, June 2, 2023. This is a free annual event in Sacramento that takes place every Friday, from May to June. (Photo courtesy of Concerts in the Park)
Picnic blankets and music unite for Concerts in the Park
The ‘BECOMING’ mural is a central focal point of the murals revealed near the University Union and was created by Heather Hogan, a professor at Sacramento City College Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The murals are the second installment of the university’s “A Place of Belonging Murals” multiyear mural project.
A brush with legacy: Campus mural art unveiling marks a milestone
Senior studio art major Alejandra Ruiz and her art piece depicting Our Lady of Guadalupe from her collection “Tonantzin.” This is one of many paintings where Ruiz depicts religious figures. (Graphic created in Canva and photo taken by Rodrigo Martinez)
BIPOC artists at Sac State bring color and culture to the world of fine arts
The “Black Artists in America: Civil Rights to the Bicentennial” exhibit, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento. Artists such as Alma Thomas, Joyce J. Scott and James A. Porter were on display for all to see in honor of Black History Month.
Black History is American History at the Crocker Art Museum
Yolanda Lopez recreates her own version of The Virgin Mary in the Library Gallery on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Lopez’s interpretation of The Virgin Mary displays women’s empowerment as she herself represents Mary.
70s Bay Area feminist art takes over University Art Gallery
Get ready to shine this summer with these stunning makeup looks! These recommendations will take the personal beauty game to the next level. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Sweat-Proof Summer Saviors: Must-Have Makeup Essentials!
A Panda Express worker at the University Union prepares a meal for a Sac State student who ordered Monday, Oct.16, 2023. Featured here is orange chicken, Beijing beef, chow mein and white steamed rice. (Photo by: Asyah Zamani)
The University Union’s must-get food places
(L-R) Lead Student Assistant at Student Health, Counseling and Wellness Services Lauren Batoon, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jennifer Campbell and CalFresh Healthy Living Student Assistant Macey Briones in The Cove Kitchen on the first floor at The WELL Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Campbell is the supervisor for the cooking demos in The Cove Kitchen. (Photo by Alyssa Branum)
Cooking demos teach students to make budget friendly recipes
Figuring out what to bring to the Friendsgiving table can be difficult, but The State Hornet has you covered. With these three easy recipes, you will be the hit of the party. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)
Three easy Friendsgiving recipes that will surprise your college besties
Coffee shops are great places to study if you need a break from studying at home. These five locations across the Sacramento region have unique indoor and outdoor spaces and great items on the menu to try. (Created in Canva by Ariel Caspar)
The five best coffee shops for studying
Summer is finally here, and so is the fun! Here are some activities to keep your endless summer vacation going all season long. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)
Heat up your summer with blazing new activities
Scrapbook style page including images of Olivia Rodrigo, Chappel Roan and Harry Styles. Listen to these songs to wallow in your heartbreak. (Photos courtesy of Justin Higuchi via Flickr, Jason Martin via Flickr and Raph_PH via Flickr, graphic created in Canva by Rosienelly Salguero)
Need to wallow? Let these 10 songs break your heart again
Dua Lipa’s third studio album “Radical Optimism” features energetic pop tracks that create a perfect playlist for the summer. Tune in to hear Dua Lipa’s classic sound, with electronic beats and relatable lyrics. (Photo courtesy of Warner Records, graphic created in Canva by Mia Huss)
Dua Lipa shares radical spin on Britpop genre with ‘Radical Optimism’
Taylor Swift released her anticipated eleventh studio album “The Tortured Poets Department” Friday, April 19, 2023. Four physical editions of the album will be released and each one will have an additional song. (Photo courtesy of Republic Records, graphic created in Canva by Karina Torres)
Musical therapy: Taylor Swift’s healing journey in ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Listening to Girl in Red’s new album “I’m Doing It Again, Baby!” is like a glimpse into her diary as an artist. Songs about unrequited love, heartache and mental health struggles are just a few of the topics Girl in Red touches on in her second album. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Records, graphic created in Canva by Mia Huss)
Girl in Red is most definitely ‘Doing It Again, Baby!’
Black Indigenous and People of Color are dominating the music industry in all genres, from R&B, pop, and indie music. Learn about these leading BIPOC women who have set the tone for the future of the music industry (Graphic created in Canva by Mia Huss).
Symphonies of success: Rising women in the music industry
(L-R) Antonio Hernandez, Victoria Chung, Brenna Dunivan, Isabella Ignacio, Anthony Tran, Ella Acosta and Mia Kaanapu in “Everybody” at Playwrights Theatre inside Shasta Hall Wednesday, March 8, 2023. They all play multiple characters in this production.
This production is for ‘Everybody’
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul
The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Playwrights’ Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The performance will feature multiple musical numbers.
Can you spell: T-H-E-A-T-E-R? The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee comes to stage at Sac State
Lead actress McKenna Sennett sits on a bench in front of Shasta Hall theater on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sac State’s production of “Hamlet” runs from April 1 to April 10 and can be attended in the theater.
‘To be or not to be’: Meet the leading lady of Sac State’s ‘Hamlet’
The tone of the scene shifts early into ‘The Best Man’ when Former President Art Hocksteader (Stephen Kauffman, right) announces he is dying to presidential candidate Bill Russel (Tom Loeprich, left). Russel struggles to pursue political success while still staying true to his ethical principles.
Review: Gore Vidal’s ‘The Best Man’ at Sutter Street Theatre
The film poster for the released “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” documentary. “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” is a documentary that follows the journey and life of Bray Wyatt through interviews and was released on Monday, April 1. (Photo courtesy of Peacock)
‘Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal’: A documentary that brings tears to your eyes
“The Goonies” is an 80s classic and pioneer for the bridge between adult and children comedy-films. It is a film worthy of its praise. (Photo courtesy of Warner Brothers Studio and graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Back to the 80s: ‘The Goonies”
(L-R) Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) and Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor) sitting on a bed in the hotel room before their tennis match. The three tennis prodigies are part of the complicated love triangle featured throughout the film. (Photo courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)
‘Challengers’ proves love means nothing
The movie poster of “Some Kind of Wonderful” which is a romantic film starring Lea Thompson, Mary Stuart Masterson and Eric Stoltz. (Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures and graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Back to the 80s: ‘Some kind of wonderful’
“The Lost Boys” original 80s movie poster. A traditional spin on vampire lore. (Photo Courtesy of Warner Brothers Pictures and graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum)
Back to the 80s: ‘Lost boys’
The State Hornet Broadcast: Fatal shooting and carjacking, TPUSA protest and sports
The State Hornet Broadcast: Fatal shooting and carjacking, TPUSA protest and sports
Sac State Says: The “Becoming” campus murals are more than just paintings
Sac State Says: The “Becoming” campus murals are more than just paintings
Divest, Defend, Declare: Sac State community comes together at pro-Palestine encampment
Divest, Defend, Declare: Sac State community comes together at pro-Palestine encampment
Sac State Says: Students are excited for the Oakland A’s move to Sacramento
Sac State Says: Students are excited for the Oakland A’s move to Sacramento
Student protest takes over Sac State campus regarding 34% tuition increase
Student protest takes over Sac State campus regarding 34% tuition increase
Graphic made in Canva
Bracketology Ep #2: Tier listing Cartoon Network shows
Graphic made in Canva by Evan Patocka
Swarm Report #3: A’s move to Sacramento, women’s golf and men’s tennis win titles
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #9: Encampment starts in library quad
Graphic made in Canva
Final Pixel Ep. #2: Xbox facing uncertain future as sales decline
Graphic created in Canva
Inside the Ring #2: Supreme Pro Wrestler shares how he broke into the business
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #9: Encampment starts in library quad
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #8: Vice President of Inclusive Excellence Resigns and New murals on campus.
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #7: Tuition increase protest and the ‘Day of Action’ fair
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #6: Shooting and carjacking near Sac State and a trans-rights protest.
TSHP
The State Hornet Podcast #5: The Online Pacemaker, Title IX legislation and movie reviews
State Hornet Spotlight: Jared Gipson’s breakout season and TikTok success
State Hornet Spotlight: Jared Gipson’s breakout season and TikTok success
State Hornet Spotlight: Football recruit Carson Conklin comes to Sac State
State Hornet Spotlight: Football recruit Carson Conklin comes to Sac State
Former Sacramento State receiver Isiah Hennie tries to juke University of Incarnate Word freshman cornerback Marquis Britten Sept. 9, 2017 at Hornet Stadium. Hennie has spent the last four years searching for an opprotunity to play professional football. (Photo by Matthew Nobert. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)
Sac State alumni’s up-and-down football journey and USFL dream: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT SHORT
Discussing the journey of women of color in modern-day America: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT
Discussing the journey of women of color in modern-day America: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT
How Sac State students can receive confidential support for sexual violence: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT
How Sac State students can receive confidential support for sexual violence: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT
Graphic made in Canva
State Hornet Buzzed: Hispanic Heritage Month special, Growing up in Hispanic and Latinx culture
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco, opinion editor Kris Hall and audience engagement staffer Krys Shahin debate the worthiness of Scooby-Doo being named the best movie franchise in the 2022 edition of State Hornet March Madness. Scooby-Doo beat out the MCU in the finals by a wide margin. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)
Ruh Roh? Recapping the madness of State Hornet March Madness 2022: STATE HORNET BUZZED
Thumbnail by James Fife (Canva)
Best and worst cheesecake flavors?!: State Hornet BUZZED
Graphic made in Canva
The best and worst cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory: STATE HORNET BUZZED
STATE HORNET BUZZED: Halloween Special
STATE HORNET BUZZED: Halloween Special
La Asociación de Estudiantes, Inc. organiza una fiesta de resultados para las elecciones del gobierno estudiantil en la Terrace Suite en The WELL el jueves 11 de abril de 2024. La familia y amigos de los candidatos pudieron asistir al evento y mostrar su apoyo.
Votantes apoyan el segundo término del presidente de ASI con 13% de participación electoral
Presidenta de ASI dedica su tiempo, esfuerzo y amor a los estudiantes: ‘SOMOS’ Podcast
Presidenta de ASI dedica su tiempo, esfuerzo y amor a los estudiantes: ‘SOMOS’ Podcast
Señalización electoral colocada afuera de Modoc Hall sábado 2 de marzo de 2024. Los votantes pueden devolver sus boletas de votar por correo, presentar un registro de votante condicional y votar en persona hasta el día de elección.
Preguntas frecuentes: Votando en las elecciones primarias presidenciales
Una mujer sentada en un cobija pensando en la frase “ni de aqui ni de alla”. Esta frase es común en los que se sienten divididos entre dos identidades. Gráfico hecho en Canva por Rosienelly Salguero.
‘Ni de aqui, ni de allá’ Las luchas de ser de EEUU con raíces Latinoamericanas
Eventos en conmemoración al Mes de Herencia Hispana, la reacción estudiantil a noticias sobre DACA, y más: EL AVISPÓN DEL ESTADO BROADCAST (12/5/23)
Eventos en conmemoración al Mes de Herencia Hispana, la reacción estudiantil a noticias sobre DACA, y más: EL AVISPÓN DEL ESTADO BROADCAST (12/5/23)
The State Hornet Broadcast: Fatal shooting and carjacking, TPUSA protest and sports
The State Hornet Broadcast: Fatal shooting and carjacking, TPUSA protest and sports
Sac State Says: The “Becoming” campus murals are more than just paintings
Sac State Says: The “Becoming” campus murals are more than just paintings
Divest, Defend, Declare: Sac State community comes together at pro-Palestine encampment
Divest, Defend, Declare: Sac State community comes together at pro-Palestine encampment
Sac State Says: Students are excited for the Oakland A’s move to Sacramento
Sac State Says: Students are excited for the Oakland A’s move to Sacramento
Student protest takes over Sac State campus regarding 34% tuition increase
Student protest takes over Sac State campus regarding 34% tuition increase
Students, administration, faculty and members of the campus community came together to participate in Sacramento State’s 13th annual Out of Darkness walk at The WELL Thursday, April 11, 2024. The Out of Darkness Walk Campus Walks Greater Sacramento Area chapter and Pacific Clinic members led participants around campus.
GALLERY: Sac State hosts 13th-annual Out of the Darkness Walk
A collage of Peak Adventures trips from 2021 to 2023 . Madelaine Church shares her experiences through her skills as a journalism student who documented over 10 trips she attended during her time in college. (Photos by Madelaine Church, graphic created in Canva by Alyssa Branum and Madelaine Church)
Scrapbook: The experience of a frequent Peak Adventure traveler
Pink Out 2023
Pink Out 2023
The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet
updated newsletter banner 2024
The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet
Student news without fear or favor
Recent Stories
Redshirt freshman Lou Baudouin sitting on a bench outside Yosemite Hall Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Baudouin earned All-Big Sky Conference honors in both singles and doubles in her first full season.
Season-long setback fuels Sac State redshirt freshman to success
Jahson Nahal, Staffer • May 11, 2024
Members of the pro-Palestine encampment during a press conference at Sacramento State’s Library Quad Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Collectively named the Popular University of Gaza, the protestors consisted of members of Students for Justice in Palestine, Students for Quality Education, and local community members.
'You sign a treaty with your enemies, not with your students': Sac State encampment packs up after investment policy changes
Alexander Musa and Alyssa BranumMay 10, 2024
Estudiantes frente al Amador Hall protestan por los derechos trans y en contra del evento de Turning Point USA con la ex nadadora universitaria Paula Scanlan el martes 2 de abril de 2024. Varios grupos de estudiantes asistieron a la protesta, como Estudiantes para Educación de Calidad (SQE), Lavender Alliance y Estudiantes Aliados por la Justicia en Sac State.
Defensores de los derechos trans en Sac State protestan en oposición al orador de Turning Point USA
Arely Duran and Micah YipMay 10, 2024
Mia Settles-Tidwell introduces a workshop session of the Antiracism and Inclusivity Campus Action Plan showcase in the Union Ballroom Monday, March 25, 2024. Settles-Tidwell has been at Sac State since 2021, serving on a number of campus initiatives as university diversity officer.
Mia Settles-Tidwell bids farewell to Sac State
Jada Portillo, Staffer • May 10, 2024

Season-long setback fuels Sac State redshirt freshman to success

Lou Baudouin is an All-Big Sky player one year removed from a knee injury
Byline photo of Jahson Nahal
Jahson Nahal, StafferMay 11, 2024
Redshirt+freshman+Lou+Baudouin+sitting+on+a+bench+outside+Yosemite+Hall+Tuesday%2C+April+16%2C+2024.+Baudouin+earned+All-Big+Sky+Conference+honors+in+both+singles+and+doubles+in+her+first+full+season.
Malachi Parker
Redshirt freshman Lou Baudouin sitting on a bench outside Yosemite Hall Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Baudouin earned All-Big Sky Conference honors in both singles and doubles in her first full season.

Redshirt freshman Lou Baudouin remembers feeling the excitement yet nervousness ahead of the Sacramento State women’s tennis season opener on Thursday, Jan. 18.

This would be her first singles match in over a year after Baudouin missed her entire freshman spring season while rehabbing from a torn ACL that she suffered months prior to the opening game.

“It was my first match in so long,” Baudouin said. “I was doing good in practice and I knew I prepared, so I felt ready, but the real match feeling was another thing.”

Baudouin kept her composure and won the singles match with 6-1 and 6-3 set victories, leading to cheers from her teammates.

“Them trusting me and being supportive next to the court was really helpful to know that I was not by myself in this situation,” Baudouin said.

Baudouin’s win in the season opener showcased the potential that she flashed in the fall of 2022, where she went 11-4 in singles.

“In my fall season I had played great,” Baudouin said. “I really felt like I was maybe on the best level of my life.”

After her strong showing in the fall, Baudouin returned to her home country of France to stay in shape for the spring season. While competing in a tournament, Baudouin suffered her knee injury.

Baudouin said she didn’t know the severity of the injury until two weeks later when she returned to America.

“There was a physio in the tournament and he looked at my knee and said ‘You’re fine, it’s just a little thing,’ so I was really confident,” Baudouin said. “I came back here and my world collapsed.”

The rehab of a torn ACL is a long and grueling process that typically takes athletes nine months before they are able to return.

“I had to show up every single day to rehab and put the work in,” Baudouin said. “I had to be consistent in showing up and be very disciplined.”

Sac State women’s tennis head coach Sophie Breault said it was tough to see Baudouin go through the entire injury process.

“She’s a very competitive person so my heart was bleeding,” Breault said. “When you’re not playing for a year as a competitor or an athlete, that’s the worst thing that can happen to you.”

Redshirt freshman Lou Baudouin with head coach Sophie Breault during her match against Weber State at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts Saturday, March 16, 2024. Baudouin was an integral part of Sac State’s Big Sky Championship winning season. (Jose Diaz)

Baudouin’s journey back to the court taught her all about discipline, something that she said she lacked prior to the injury.

“I have to be disciplined no matter what, you can not mess up with your health,” Baudouin said. “If I wanted to come back stronger, everything mattered in my rehab.”

Baudouin said the rehab process allowed her to understand who she wanted to be as a player and change her mindset whenever she stepped on the court.

“Now when I enter the court I’m like ‘Don’t forget what you want to do, don’t forget your goals,’” Baudouin said. “This is something I was missing before because I didn’t really know what I wanted to do and what I wanted to achieve”

Baudouin’s training and preparation led to instant success. In her first full season for the Hornets, she posted a tremendous 18-6 singles record and earned All-Big Sky Conference Second Team honors.

Breault said she knew the talent and skill Baudouin had since she recruited her in the fall of 2022.

“I’m super excited for her because it was a really hard road back from her injuries,” Breault said.

In doubles, Baudouin and senior Mayya Gorbunova were one of the best in the Big Sky, putting together an 11-3 record. Gorbunova said the two of them have a great dynamic and that she sees herself as a big sister to Baudouin.

“I see how she’s growing and how she’s trying to grow and I’m very proud of her,” Gorbunova said.

Redshirt freshman Lou Baudouin in her match against UC San Diego at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts Thursday, March 28, 2024. Baudouin recorded 18 singles wins on the season. (Adam Camarena)

An especially memorable moment came when the duo clinched the doubles point during Sac State’s Big Sky Championship win on April 27.

RELATED: NCAA Tournament bound: Sac State women’s tennis wins Big Sky Championship

As displayed during their title-winning season, the Hornets have a strong team culture and that showed in their support towards Baudouin during her rehab process.

“She’s such a fighter and she’s such a winner on the court,” Gorbunova said. “I was always there for her and she was always there for us.”

Baudouin said she is proud of what she’s accomplished so far, but still thinks that she can take her game to another level by adding another layer of confidence.

“If I want to compete at a harder level, I need to work on maybe being more aggressive and trusting even more of my shots,” Baudouin said.

The sky is the limit for Baudouin who played an integral role in Sac State taking over the Big Sky this season and will help them contend for years to come.

“I wouldn’t try to look for excuses or play the victim in my mind and be like ‘You’re coming back from this injury,’” Baudouin said. “What is behind me is the past and now I’m just ready to fight for my team.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The State Hornet
$800
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Redshirt senior Evan Gibbons releasing a fastball at John Smith Field against Tarleton Friday, April 26, 2024. Gibbons is the only pitcher this season to pitch in a complete game.
A return to prominence for Sac State in Arlington
Junior shortstop Gwen Ludwig fielding the ball against Montana at Shea Stadium Friday, April 26, 2024. Ludwig led the Hornets offensively in their first tournament game with four hits and three runs.
Sac State softball smashes through the opposing defenses to keep season alive
Women’s golf claims another Big Sky Conference Championship Wednesday, April 17, 2024 to add to its trophy case. With this win, they’ll travel to Washington to play in the NCAA Regionals.
Sac State golf brings home double the Big Sky hardware on the links to advance
Senior third baseman Lewa Day swinging against Montana in her last series at home Friday, April 26, 2024. Day broke the Big Sky Conference record for career home runs in game two against Montana.
The seniors of Sac State softball dominate their last series at home
Senior right fielder Cesar Valero sliding into third base after running from first in the second inning at John Smith Field, against Tarleton State University Friday, April 26, 2024. Valero scored after a single by senior third baseman Jorge Bojorquez.
The lows of baseball present themselves to Sac State again
Sacramento State men’s tennis team celebrating with the Big Sky Tournament trophy on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The Hornets defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, 4-1, for the Big Sky Tournament Championship.
‘I was ready to die on the court today’: Men’s tennis gives their all for a championship
About the Contributor
Jahson Nahal
Jahson Nahal, Sports Staffer
(he/him) Jahson Nahal is a graduating journalism major who is in his second semester as a sports staffer for The State Hornet. Previously, he was the sports editor for The American River College Current. He hopes to work in the sports media industry one day.
updated newsletter banner 2024
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The State Hornet
$800
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

View our comment policy here.
All The State Hornet Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *