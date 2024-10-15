Theater Rats Ep. #1: Kai and Mateo are batty for ‘The Batman’

Theater Rats aims to satisfy your movie-going needs, as staffers Mateo Davis and Kai Arellano team up to talk about their favorite movies and their thoughts on the state of film as a whole.

RELATED: Chronically Online Ep. #1: VMA Trophy Handoff Outrage, while Matt & Abby Leave Parenting on “Do Not Disturb”

In this first episode, Davis and Arellano dive into ‘The Batman’ and where it ranks among films from the 2020s. They give a brief synopsis of the film, rank their favorite scenes and give awards to the best performances. The duo also touches on the past, present and future of superhero movies.