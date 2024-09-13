The State Hornet Podcast: Sac State freshman killed in scooter accident, Sac State releases independent examination of CapRadio

Join Aliza Imran and Mateo Davis as they discuss recent Sacramento State news.
Imran discusses Sac State President Luke Wood’s fall address, lovelytheband’s latest album and the release of a forensic examination of CapRadio.
Davis talks about the proposed new fees for Sac State students, Hornet football’s 0-2 season start and the death of a Sac State freshman.
Show notes:
BREAKING: Sac State releases independent forensic examination of CapRadio
Lovelytheband’s latest album navigates life’s highs and lows
Students voice concern as Sac State proposes fee increases
President’s fall address highlights Sac State’s assistive programs for students
Hornets run out of gas late and fall short of upset in California Clash