Lovelytheband’s latest album navigates life’s highs and lows

Los Angeles based alternative-pop trio lovelytheband released their fourth studio album via happy accident records/Vidia on Aug. 23, ahead of their nationwide “Here’s Your Flowers” tour with pop-punk artist Mod Sun.

In recent months, the band has been trickling out new songs, from the upbeat “nice to know you” to the self-introspective “rock bottom”. Seven more songs have been unveiled with today’s album release.



Mitchy Collins, vocalist for lovelytheband, said the music on their recent album is a “piecemeal” of content from throughout the band’s lifespan, with some songs written five years ago and others within the last few months.

“As a self-titled album, it’s a good summation of where we’ve been and where we’re going to go,” Collins said.

Lovelytheband made an explosive debut with their catchy single “broken”, which spent nine weeks at number one on the Billboard Alternative charts and charted for a record-breaking 76 weeks.

“Having a first record and a song that big is a blessing and a curse,” Collins said, but the early success didn’t sway lovelytheband’s grip on their identity. “We are who we are, we make the songs we make.”



Band members Collins and guitarist Jordan Greenwald met each other at a nightclub in West Hollywood in 2017, shortly before contacting drummer Sam Price via Instagram and forming the band.

“We all kind of became friends on the road,” Collins said, recalling that the band was on tour only two months after their first show. “We were forced to become friends really fast. Luckily it worked out.”



The band’s signature style is characterized by candid lyricism about mental health backed by upbeat melodies, such as in their popular song “sail away,” which talks about escaping from feelings of regret.

“I often find myself in this constant push-and-pull of my life of self destruction to get better, to then get on the other end of it with what I think are some good songs,” Collins said, “I feel like if I don’t do that then I’m like ‘Where’s the creativity going to come from?’”

Collins shared his favorite songs from the new album, including “what have i been missing” and “make it real”, saving the best for last with the final track on the album, “when your heart remembers”.

“It’s probably one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Collins said.

Lovelytheband will be playing a show accompanied by Mod Sun with support from indie artist No Love For The Middle Child in Sacramento’s Ace of Spades on Sept. 30.