No clouds in the Big Sky for Sac State’s third straight conference championship

A 3-peat is one of the most prominent indicators of utter dominance in a sport, and this incredible feat is now synonymous with Sacramento State women’s golf.

Women’s golf has finished top two in the past 10 Big Sky Conference tournaments and won the last three in a row. Few other sports programs at Sac State have replicated this level of success over the last decade.

The job isn’t finished for the Hornets, however. They now await another chance at an NCAA title with an appearance in the Gold Canyon Regional on May 5.

Earning a ticket to the dance

Going into the Big Sky Championship that lasted from April 14-16, Sac State had yet to finish first in any regular-season tournament.

A second-place finish in February’s Causeway Invitational was the closest the Hornets came to a win before the postseason, falling to Oregon State by just one stroke.

Sac State was unfazed by their lack of a first-place finish, and they left no doubt once the postseason came around. Leading by double digits through all three rounds of the tournament, they cruised through the finish en route to a commanding victory.

The Hornets have been led by seniors Caitlin Maurice and Sneha Sharan, who both earned All-Conference nods with Sharan being named Big Sky Player of the Year. The dynamic senior duo finished this season with the best- scoring seasons in program history, with Sharan averaging 71.67 strokes per round, and Maurice averaging 71.87.

RUN. IT. BACK. Sneha Sharan is our Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/LG9KiNrqrx — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) April 13, 2025

Just moments before the conference championship, Sharan was sidelined with an injury, opening the door for a 214-stroke outing by sophomore Florencia Dufey that tied her for sixth place in the tournament.

“Flo, she stepped up at the last minute,” Sharan said. “I feel bad for how things panned out, but she showed very consistent play and gave us the scores we needed to ultimately get the job done.”

Maurice led the Hornets with a score of 210 through 27 holes, which was good enough to land her in second place for her final Big Sky tournament.

Sac State took a 15-stroke lead to the bank and cashed it in for their sixth conference title in the last eight years.

“It feels great,” Sharan said about completing the 3-peat. “We root for each other, support each other and I think that’s what’s got us on this winning streak. Hopefully it continues.”

Sutherland adds to his already stacked resumé



Sac State women’s golf head coach David Sutherland has seen consistent success since he took the program over in 2007.

In 17 seasons with the Hornets, Sutherland has been named Big Sky Coach of the Year seven times, with his most recent nod coming this season. The upcoming Gold Canyon Regional will be his sixth appearance at an NCAA Regional tournament.

Women’s Golf Coach of the Year ⛳️ David Sutherland, Sac State#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/0FVQIGB4jT — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) April 30, 2024

Sutherland is a veteran PGA tournament golfer and has used his knowledge as a pro to turn the program into a powerhouse. Managing his team on the course is only half of the battle for Sutherland, who has also displayed his skills as a recruiter over the years.

“When I took the job, I felt that all the fundamentals for a really good Division I program existed in Sacramento,” Sutherland said. “It’s a beautiful campus in a really good part of town that, I think, would be attractive to golfers from all around the world.”

This season alone, Sac State dominated the conference awards, with five players named to both All-Conference first and second teams. No other team in the conference had more than two.

“If I had to take any credit, I would say it’s because of the way we organize our program,” Sutherland said. “All of our players will play in close to half of the events. I do that because in order to get better, you gotta play in tournaments.”

The Hornets’ stacked roster looks to advance past the NCAA Regionals for the first time in program history. They have yet to move past seventh place.

Chasing greatness



An NCAA National Championship is the dream of any collegiate sports team, and it has evaded Sac State each year they have entered the tournament.

This time around, the Hornets head to the desert for a shot at the elusive title in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Desert golf is a bit different,” Sutherland said. “The ball goes further, and you get a bit more run out on drives. We can’t recreate that in Sacramento, so we’ll probably get out there a day early to prepare.”

Sac State has their work cut out for them, as they will face two top-10 teams in the country in Oregon and Arizona State.

Among the 12 teams that are competing in the Gold Canyon Regional, the Hornets are ranked ninth, but Sharan and Maurice’s historic season gives them hope to finish in the top-5.

Sac State enters the tournament as an underdog, but they look to lean on their All-Conference talent for a chance to advance.

The 3-day regional tournament kicks off on May 5.