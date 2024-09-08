Sac State freshman deceased after scooter accident in South Sacramento

A Sacramento State freshman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in South Sacramento on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Cosumnes River Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, and found Kaylee Xiong, 18, and the vehicle involved in the accident.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Anthony Gamble said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Gamble said neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be a factor in the accident.

Xiong was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased while officers were still investigating the accident.

Xiong’s passing marks the second fatal scooter accident within a week on Sacramento’s streets. UC Davis resident physician Geohaira Sosa, 32, was killed on Aug. 29 while riding an electric scooter on Alhambra Boulevard.

Area resident William Babbitt walks through the intersection where Xiong was killed on a daily basis. In an interview at the scene on Friday, Babbitt said the intersection was dangerous and expressed frustration with drivers passing through the area.

“I’m out here a lot, and some people don’t slow down or don’t stop. They just mash on through,” Babbitt said. “If I wasn’t alert, then I would have been hit quite a few times.”

Citing the growing number of scooters on the streets, Gamble warned that both drivers and scooter riders should exercise greater caution.

“Keep in mind that you’re a very small profile on one of these devices,” Gamble said. “It’s smaller than a bicycle, it’s definitely smaller than a vehicle, and so don’t just assume that a car sees you.”

A recent graduate of Valley High School’s class of 2024, Xiong had just begun her first semester at Sac State

Xiong’s step-father, Johnny Vamtsheej Vang eulogized his daughter over Facebook on Thursday morning.

“I always prayed for God to give me a heart big enough to love you and your brother,” Vang wrote. “But tonight my heart is filled with so much sorrow knowing that when I wake up I won’t see you again.”