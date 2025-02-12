Old Sugar Mill puts local Black businesses at the forefront with annual art show

Old Sugar Mill is showcasing Black businesses this weekend with a vibrant celebration of art, food, live music and culture at its annual Black History Month Art Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Located only 15 minutes from downtown Sacramento, the free admission event will include local art vendors, food trucks and musicians, with an emphasis on Black businesses and talent.

Old Sugar Mill’s events director, Rachelle Wiggins, founded the event in 2019 with her friend and owner of Sankofa Art Gallery, Barbara Range.

“I had a desire to do something more with my platform as the property director,” Wiggins said. “The event has grown and been massively successful, but it’s also been an event where you just go and are inspired by the art, the people and the community.”

Wiggins said attendance has grown exponentially each year, with last year having a record attendance of 2,500 people, and she expects the number to double this year.

For wine enthusiasts, Old Sugar Mill boasts an extensive wine-tasting agenda featuring 14 local wineries they partner with.

“They source local grapes, as we call it, farm-to-glass,” Wiggins said. “It’s all about supporting small businesses and locals.”

Wiggins, who considers herself a ‘foodie,’ said she is excited to bring back popular local Black-owned food vendors such as Big Daddy’s Kitchen, Dubb’s Lunchbox, Nash and Proper and many more mouth-watering options.

Sugar Coated Cupcakes, a Sacramento-based bakery and gourmet cupcake business run by LaQueanya Henry, has been vending at the Black History Month Art Show since it began.

“There’s so many people who have never been to a winery and never even been to Old Sugar Mill,” Henry said. “I love the beautiful artwork, beautiful trinkets and things like that. Lots of beautiful African-American work there.”

Henry recommends that visitors who want to get a taste of their award-winning chicken and waffle cupcakes should show up early while supplies last.

Got Roots Color Bar, a local express salon run by Akela Douglass, provides hair tinsel and root touch-up services at the event to promote their hair pattern-inclusive business.

“I love how they are supporting small businesses, especially Black-owned small businesses,” Douglass said. “We don’t always have a lot of representation, so to give us that platform is really amazing.”

Got Roots Color Bar offers an à la carte menu with an emphasis on monthly memberships, so clients can receive root touch-ups, twist outs, silk presses and more on an affordable regular basis.

Families are invited to experience the event with their children, as they’ll offer a ‘kids’ corner’ with face painting, games and educational materials created by Black artists and authors.

RELATED: ‘16 Black Classicists’ gallery shines light on unsung heroes in classic studies

Local musician Lauryn Giles will be playing a live acoustic set early in the day, followed by Sacramento-based DJ Supe to lay down feel-good family tunes.

“It feels like a positive environment where you can unify the people and have a good time,” Wiggins said. “I think that’s what we need right now: for everyone to be uplifted.”

Everyone who registers for an advance ticket online receives a free wine glass, while supplies last. Registration is free and available until the start of the event at 11 a.m. Sunday, but walk-ins will be allowed past the start time.