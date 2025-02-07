Pop-up Valentine’s Day events to celebrate your besties or beloved

The season of love is coming to Sacramento, with ‘Galentine’s Day’ Thursday, Feb. 13 and Valentine’s Day Friday, Feb. 14.

If you’re still looking for plans, The State Hornet has you covered with the best pop-up and limited events to celebrate romantic and platonic love. Whether you’re cuffed or single and looking to mingle, the Sacramento area has all the shopping, dinners or nights out you need.

Shop Julia Elizabeth – Stockton

If you’re looking to get out of Sacramento with your besties for some ‘Galentine’s’ shopping, give your wardrobe a pre-spring refresh at Stockton’s Julia Elizabeth Boutique.

This women-owned boutique is hosting its own “Galentine’s Sip and Shop” event from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

The store is offering a 15% discount on purchases $40 and over, and purchases of at least $75 will earn a $10 gift card to use in March. In addition to drinks and baked goods, you can participate in their gift card raffle or get a handmade flower bouquet while supplies last.

Late Mouse Lounge – Folsom

Sometimes you just need a little retail therapy and a yap session with your besties, and Late Mouse Coffee and Otto Bean Boutique’s joint ‘Galentine’s Day’ celebration is just the spot.

Head over to the Folsom Premium Outlets for this activity-filled pop-up market from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

The market will feature a variety of local vendors and artisans, including Sunflower Beauty and Ink, Trucker Style Co., Pucking Sweets, Ocean Fox Designs and Sunny James Boutique. Admission is free, though visitors have the option of purchasing a $15 ticket package that includes one photobooth ticket, one drink ticket and two raffle tickets.

Harlow’s – Midtown

If you’re single but still looking for a night out this Valentine’s season, Harlow’s has got your back. The Midtown-based nightclub is hosting a “Single AF” party from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. the night of Saturday, Feb. 8.

Partygoers can expect to get down to top hip hop and R&B hits, as the event coincides with the venue’s “Kendrick Lamar x SZA Night” themed evening. Harlow’s offers a rotating menu of specialty cocktails and the first 300 individuals can RSVP to the event for free.

Sugar Shack Boutique – Midtown

Want to spend Galentine’s Day with the girls, but brunch isn’t your thing? Fellow Midtown boutique Sugar Shack is hosting its Galentine’s Party from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

Sugar Shack’s Galentine’s pop-up is full of sugar, spice and all things nice with raffles and sales on Sugar Shack items.

Treat yourself to mocktails and sweets as you shop from featured vendors Wonder in Bloom, Kristi Smith, Stormy Dawn Candle Co., jenjems jewelry, Bin Hopper Vintage, Black Gold Tattoo and Veg Cafe.

Jet’s – Midtown

If you’re looking to spoil your Valentine’s date with a classy but lively night out, Jet’s is the place to be. The Midtown-based bar, known for hosting local musicians, is offering a three-course, candle-lit dinner with a live jazz band Friday, Feb. 14.

Those interested can pre-purchase tickets for either the 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. showing, with prices starting at $64.80 per person. In the meantime, Jet’s is featuring a limited menu of Valentine’s-themed cocktails now through Valentine’s Day.

Sacramento Scream Park – North Highlands

If pink hearts, flowers and candy aren’t for you, spend your Valentine’s weekend at Sacramento Scream Park’s “Valentine Haunt” instead. Horror aficionados and thrill seekers alike can have the fright of their lives at Sacramento’s premiere haunted house park from Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore four Valentine-themed haunted houses, snag keepsake photo ops, interact with live actors and browse the gift shop. The park will be open from 6:30-10:30 p.m. all three nights, with admission tickets starting at $24.99 per person.