November nights and December delights: Sacramento’s top 5 festive holiday activities

Looking for fun, festive activities this season that don’t require you to travel far? There’s a plethora of options for groups or individuals to get into the holiday spirit locally.

Whether you like to keep it simple and gaze at beautifully decorated houses, or prefer more hands-on events, there’s something in Sacramento for you. Here’s a closer look at some of the things you don’t want to miss for the upcoming season in California’s capital city.

Imaginarium at Cal Expo

Celebrating a decade in Sacramento, Imaginarium is back in Cal Expo from Nov. 22 to Jan. 5.

Featuring more than five million lights and a circus that performs three times a night, Imaginarium is a surefire way to spice up your evening.

Attendees can catch a joyous music and light show while enjoying some of their favorite seasonal treats. It’s perfect for those who love both carnivals and the holidays.

Those who prefer an interactive experience have their entertainment covered, as well. You can get lost in the hall of mirrors or take a lap around their ice skating rink.

Get in on the fun and buy your tickets on the Imaginarium website.

Theatre of Lights & Tree Lighting Ceremony



The Theatre of Lights will be back at the Old Sacramento Waterfront this upcoming season.

A perfect event for families who celebrate Christmas, the Theatre of Lights shows a unique retelling of the traditional holiday story “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” on the rooftops of Old Sacramento buildings.

There will be multiple showings throughout the course of the coming months, but only the inaugural show on Nov. 27 will include the lighting ceremony of the 60-foot tree in Old Sac.

To make sure you catch one of the showings of this classic Christmas story, you can visit the Old Sacramento website for more information.

Sac Brew Bike’s Tour of the Fab 40s



Want to cruise through the city and see some of Sacramento’s most legendary holiday houses? Consider joining Sac Brew Bike on one of their Fab 40s light tours.

The tour consists of 90 minutes of pedaling a 15-person, lit and decorated brew bike through the streets of the Fab 40s in East Sacramento. You can either book a private tour for yourself and 14 friends and family members, or buy individual seats for smaller groups.

Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. There are two seats for children aged 6-11, and children 12 or older are able to sit on the pedal seats.

Schedule your tour on Sac Brew Bike’s website so you don’t miss out on this winter experience.

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink



A true holiday staple in Sacramento, the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is the perfect place to visit for some vintage seasonal fun.

Located in Ali Youssefi Square at the intersection of 7th and K Street, the ice rink has been a pillar of winter in Sacramento since 1991. The rink opened on Nov. 6 this year and will run until Jan. 20, 2025.

The pricing is set at $15 for general admission and $8 for children aged 6 or younger, with skate rental covered in that cost. There are different prices available for those who are interested in purchasing the party package at the rink.

The skating rink is also surrounded by numerous eclectic bars and restaurants, should you find yourself thirsty or hungry after your visit.

To book your own private party or if you want more details, visit the Downtown Sacramento website.

Dovewood Court & Rockmont Circle



If you’re interested in some free, fun holiday memories, hardly anything beats exploring local neighborhoods to see houses with merry decor.

One of the premier places in the local area for catching Christmas lights is Dovewood Court, located in Orangevale.

Dovewood court stands out because of its walkability. While you can still drive through it if you desire, feel free to stroll along for a more intimate experience and some great photo ops.

Another great spot to hit this winter is Rockmont Circle in Natomas. Similar to other popular spots in the area, Rockmont Circle gives you that festive feeling you’ve been waiting for all year.

Find yourself making holiday memories right here in Sacramento that will keep you warm until next year.