Sac Dance Lab BLOOMs into spring with annual showcase

Sac Dance Lab is preparing to host their annual showcase, “BLOOM,” this weekend on March 28 and 29. The show will feature the studio’s dance crew and guest dancers in the community, such as Sac State’s Sac Modern dancers.

This year’s lineup includes a variety of dance genres, from hip-hop and jazz to heels dance and more. Every style is invited, showcasing local Sacramento talent. There will be a youth show and an all-ages show for each night, with a total of four shows.

Lauren Boyd, the Youth Program Coordinator has been with Sac Dance Lab for eight years and said this showcase is a judgment-free zone where they celebrate everyone. Boyd said she’s excited to see the kids she’s been working with shine on stage.

“Watching them from the first day practicing as a beginner and being really nervous, to then seeing them at the showcase where they perform in front of people and their confidence grows,” Boyd said.

Joyce Vang is a dancer and co-coach of Sac Dance Company, one of Sac Dance Lab’s core teams. Vang said she loves the show because it is a good opportunity to meet dancers in the area.

“Even though the Sacramento dance community is small, there’s so many people I don’t know,” Vang said. “I really enjoy meeting other teams, watching them perform and making new friends in the dance community.”

When Boyd first started with the showcase four years ago, she said she was teaching dance classes with only a few kids enrolled. Then Isela Ortiz, the founder of Sac Dance Lab, asked her if she could turn the class into a jam team.

Boyd decided to start with five kids who were passionate and committed, later on forming a youth team called Starbursts. The team is still active to this day and has grown much bigger, with 15 kids.





Angelica Galos, a dancer from the Level Up programs, said she’s looking forward to performing in the showcase

“We’ve been putting in the hard work with all our heart and spirit,” Galos said. “My friends and I are really excited about our outfits too.”

Galos said she wants people to view the show for themselves and see how talented the dancers in Sacramento are. She hopes the performance will inspire people to be artistic.

Beside teams from Sac Dance Lab, this showcase is also open to guests. Before every showcase, they have applications for everyone in the community who want to perform.

