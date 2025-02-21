Hive Insider: Rally in the Library Quad, Capitol Protest and Black History Month Events

In this episode of Hive Insider, formerly known as the State Hornet Podcast, Albert Gamez and Jeremy Brown go over campus news.

Gamez talks about the Project 2025 protest that took place at the State Capitol and some of the events happening in honor of Black History Month.

Brown goes over the difficulties faced by students as a result of construction at the WELL, the “Students in Solidarity” rally for immigrants that happened in the library quad and the Associated Students, Inc. Board’s removal of the Vice President of University Affairs.



Show notes: https://statehornet.com/2025/02/hundreds-protest-project-2025-amid-trumps-new-policies-at-california-capitol/

https://statehornet.com/2025/02/sac-state-asi-student-affairs-vpua-removed-breaking-sabrina-charleston/

https://statehornet.com/2025/02/sac-state-immigration-policy-protest-brown-issues-norcal-resist/

https://statehornet.com/2025/02/students-have-difficulty-adjusting-to-the-ongoing-construction-at-the-well/

https://statehornet.com/2025/02/black-history-month-2025-mlk-center-student-union-black-serving-institution-honors-college/









