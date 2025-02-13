Students have difficulty adjusting to the ongoing construction at The WELL

Sacramento State students are unable to use The WELL’s Gym Box since its closure on Jan. 6, for the building of the new Sac State Event Center.

Prior to its closure, the Gym Box hosted all-day availability, allowing students flexibility to play basketball and badminton in accordance with their schedules.

The Multi-use Activity Court is the temporary venue for sports that are impeded by the construction. Before, it typically hosted indoor soccer. Each sport is assigned to time windows throughout the day.

Though The WELL provides availability for certain activities, students are struggling to fit those times into their schedules.

“I’m disappointed because it reduces the amount of people that come in, actually connect, actually work out and work towards something that they want to get to,” second-year Kinesiology major Ahmir Melendez said. “I feel as if a lot of the hours interfere with a lot of people’s day-to-day lives, such as school or even work.”

Students, like third-year computer science major Taiwo Busari’s, said they aren’t going to The Well as often as they did when the Gym Box was open. Busari’s visits have dropped dramatically since the Gym Box closed.

“Last semester, I was using the courts like five days a week. I barely go to The WELL now,” Busari said.

“I do some workouts outside of the gym so I’m keeping myself busy now,” third-year business major Jesus Andrade said.

First-year public health major Jeremiah Luna used the track weekly, but has adapted to the new changes and adjusted his workouts.

“It’s forced me to use the treadmills and stairmaster more and just kind of switch up my cardio schedule,” Luna said.

The new event center will become the home of Sacramento State basketball and other indoor sports, Sac State President Luke Wood said in a Twitter post on Jan. 10.

Update on WELL renovation for basketball and other sports. Renovations under way!! pic.twitter.com/0lo9I3VamM — Dr. Luke Wood (@DrLukeWood) January 10, 2025

Students playing basketball in the Multi-use Activity Court, the new home for recreational basketball Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. The WELL’s closure of the Gym Box limits the times students can participate in their recreational activities.

“It’s great for the Sac State team to come over to The WELL in the next few years,” Melendez said. “But it also does reduce opportunities for a lot of great humans to even be in the position that many Division I players could be in.”

According to The WELL’s website there is no timetable as to when the construction of the project is expected to be completed, but it will provide updates as progress is made.