Sac State announces new event center in The WELL

Sacramento State Athletics in conjunction with President Luke Wood announced that all indoor athletics would be moving to a new event center in The WELL as soon as fall 2024, according to an Instagram post from Wood on Thursday.

On Wednesday the Board of Directors of Union WELL Inc., the non-profit that oversees the University Union and The WELL, approved $5.2 million from reserves to be allotted for the new event center. According to Sac State, they will be using $300,000 for project design.

Wood first announced indoor sports would be moving to a new on-campus site during halftime of the Sac State homecoming football game on Oct. 28. Wood sent a letter to ASI detailing his plans for renovating to The WELL on Nov. 3.

Wood’s letter gives background from 2004 when students voted to create a Wellness, Recreation and Event Center here at Sac State. For the past 20 years, students have been paying fees toward getting an event center built, said Wood in the letter.

The current plan is to construct expandable seating for The WELL’s basketball court that would host all indoor sports, student-athletic events, concerts, guest speakers, performing arts and other entertainment events.

Associated Students Inc. approved the resolution from Wood on Nov. 9. According to the resolution, the plan does not require raising student fees.