Who’s in, Who’s out: Sac State football transfer portal tracker

Following a disappointing 3-9 campaign, Sacramento State football turns its attention to the transfer portal.

While the portal does not officially open until Dec. 9, a number of Hornets have already announced their intentions to test the market. There is no deadline for players to choose a new school, but players cannot enter after Dec. 28.

Follow along with this live blog to stay updated on where those in the portal end up and who Sac State brings in to refresh their roster.

In the Portal:

Quarterback, Kaiden Bennett



The dual threat quarterback is the latest Hornet to enter the portal. Bennett started 12 games for Sac State across the last two seasons, before suffering an injury that left him sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season.

His campaign as a starter featured a heroic performance in Sac State’s upset win at Stanford and helped lead the team to their first road playoff win in program history over North Dakota.

Bennett finishes his Sac State career with 2508 passing yards, 705 rushing yards, 23 total touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has yet to publicly announce any offers.

Wide receiver, Danny Scudero



A breakout star of Sac State’s offense, Scudero entered the transfer portal on Nov. 27. In 2024, he posted the third-most receptions and receiving yards on the team, with 53 and 667, respectively, and five touchdowns.

In addition to his receiving prowess, Scudero has three rushes for 46 yards and two touchdowns in his career. Scudero has not announced any offers publicly.

Wide receiver, Devin Gandy

Gandy was the first Sac State player to announce his entrance into the transfer portal on Nov. 25. In his four years at Sac State, Gandy totaled 892 yards receiving on 68 catches and five touchdowns.

After suffering a season-ending injury in the second game of his sophomore year, Gandy returned as a key piece of the Hornet offense in 2023. That season, he totaled four scores, 412 yards and 33 receptions.

According to Gandy’s social media, he currently has offers from Bethune-Cookman, Gardner-Webb, Murray State, University of New Hampshire, East Central University, Northeastern State, Stony Brook and Morehead State.

Quarterback, Carson Camp



After transferring to Sac State from South Dakota State, Camp saw limited action in 2023 and did not play in 2024. In four games, he threw for 219 yards, one touchdown, one interception and ran for 72 yards.

According to Camp’s social media, he has offers from Southeast Missouri State, Gardner-Webb and Eastern Illinois after entering the portal on Oct. 1.



Long snapper, AJ Campos



Campos has been Sac State’s starting long snapper since 2022, appearing in every game during that span. The highlight of his career as a Hornet was the 2023 season when he was perfect on all snaps.

In addition, Campos has also contributed four tackles over his career. He has not announced any offers publicly after going into the portal on Dec. 2.

Quarterback, Jordan Barton

A JUCO transfer from Riverside Junior College, Barton joined the Hornets for the 2024 season. In his lone season, Barton completed two passes for 11 yards and ran for 30 yards.

At Riverside JC, Barton led his team to the California 3C2A title over College of San Mateo. He entered the portal on Nov. 26 and has yet to announce any offers publicly.



Wide receiver, Jayden Weber



From San Mateo, California, Weber was redshirted for the 2023 season and did not appear in any games in 2024. Weber entered the portal on Nov. 28 and has yet to announce any offers publicly.

Sac State Additions:

There are no Sac State additions from the transfer portal to report as of this time.