Hundreds protest Project 2025 amid Trump’s new policies at California Capitol

Hundreds gather at California’s State Capitol in Sacramento to protest Project 2025 and recent news of Trump’s plans and policies. Project 2025 claims to be a movement pushing a strong right-wing policy agenda. Protesters come together to share their frustrations with recent news and seek change.

Many protesters carry signs expressing fears and frustrations with recent immigration news and policies. Trump’s new immigration policies promise mass deportations and arrests, leaving many people fearful for their loved ones and community.

RELATED: Resources for undocumented students or mixed-status families facing uncertainty

Students express concern about the Department of Education and the LGBTQ+ community. Trump shares plans to shut down the department that oversees funding for public schools and programs that help low-income students. Students share their fears over the department being shut down as many rely on the funds they receive in order to attend college. Project 2025 claims to want to remove terms like “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” The project also claims to want to reverse the 2024 Title IX rule that protects LGBTQ+ students from discriminatory practices in schools that receive federal funding.