Resources for undocumented students or mixed-status families facing uncertainty

As President Donald Trump begins to issue a number of executive orders targeting immigrants, reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and deportation threats have increased throughout the country. Campus community members who are undocumented or of mixed-status families have been bracing for the worst.

About 71% of all undocumented students arrive before the age of 17, and approximately 88% of undocumented students are enrolled in undergraduate programs, according to the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration. At Sac State, 500-600 students are undocumented not accounting for those who come from mixed-status families.

This guide is a list of resources and information to help keep the campus immigrant community safe.

Dreamer Resource Center

The Dreamer Resource Center is a space dedicated to empowering students who may be undocumented or come from a mixed-status family. The DRC also provides free immigration legal consultations and immigration services through CHIRLA. This is available for students, faculty, staff and their immediate family members. Appointments can be booked via email at [email protected] or by calling at (916) 278-7734.

The DRC is holding workshops throughout the Spring 2025 semester that aim to provide students with legal consultations and “know your rights” presentations. Their next workshop is a Know Your Rights presentation for Spanish speaking families and will be held virtually on Feb. 4. Registration for the workshops can be found on the DRC website.





The DRC offers free, pocket-sized “know your rights” cards that come in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Tagalog. These cards serve as a reminder of an individual’s constitutional rights when confronted by ICE or the police.

Dream Connections is a support group for undocumented students or students with mixed-status families. It aims to help create an environment for meaningful connections so that students have a community to lean on.

CHIRLA

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) focuses on providing high quality immigration legal services specifically to college students within California. CHIRLA works within the Dreamers Resource Center and students can go in person at River Front Center 1031 A or use their website to make an appointment.



Sacramento FUEL Network

The Sacramento FUEL (Family, Unity, Education and Legal) Network is an alliance with over 80 partners, all dedicated to serving the needs of immigrants living in Sacramento. FUEL Network offers many different resources such as free immigration consultations to help find remedies for immigration situations. They also provide family preparedness assistance, this helps parents create an emergency plan for their children to follow in the event of deportation.

With their many partners including local non-profits, religious organizations, immigration clinics and pro bono attorneys. This referral sheet is an insightful resource for students looking for many different types of help.

To receive aid, students can call their number at (916) 394-6570 or email them at [email protected].





Multi-Cultural Center

The Multi-Cultural Center at Sac State says it aims to create an empowering campus community that promotes diverse perspectives and social justice. The MCC offers Social Justice Leadership Seminars for students who want to get involved and fight social inequities, providing participants with the knowledge and tools to become trailblazers.

The Multi-Cultural Center is located opposite the main library entrance at University library 1010.

NorCal Resist

NorCal Resist is a community-driven organization based in Sacramento, dedicated to combating injustice and providing various support programs and educational initiatives. Their efforts include food distribution, legal assistance and community workshops.

The organization emphasizes solidarity over charity, aiming to create long-term systemic change rather than temporary relief. Their calendar is full of informative events, such as free English classes, Migra (ICE) Watch Training and reading groups.

Immigrants Rising

Immigrants Rising is a San Francisco-based organization that says it aims to empower undocumented individuals by addressing unique emotional challenges and offering career initiatives to help build sustainable futures.

They offer guidance on accessing financial aid and provide entrepreneurial tools for launching businesses. Through advocacy and direct support, Immigrants Rising works to create systemic change and expand opportunities for undocumented communities to thrive. Their online resources regarding making money, getting papers and accessing college in California are open to all undocumented students within California.