Sac State students stand in solidarity with undocumented immigrants

On Tuesday, Brown Issues, NorCal Resist and other human rights organizations held an immigration rally called “Students in Solidarity” at the Sacramento State Library quad to speak up for the immigrant community and condemn the practices of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Several students gathered in solidarity with undocumented students or family members who come from immigrant backgrounds.

The protest featured guest speakers who opened up about their experiences with having undocumented parents or family. The microphone was then offered to volunteers from the crowd.

RELATED: Hundreds protest Project 2025 amid Trump’s new policies at California Capitol



Julia Ochoa, a first year kinesiology major, and Sofia Gonzalez, a first year business and marketing major, helped organize the protest. Ochoa and Gonzalez spoke out against the deportation of undocumented immigrants happening in the United States.

“The driving force is for students to have a sense of community here on campus,” Ochoa said. “To share their stories and be heard.”

Ochoa spoke on how both her parents came to the U.S. as undocumented immigrants.

“My parents came for the American Dream,” Ochoa said. “Now [politicians] say they are criminals, they are rapists or drug dealers. Undocumented workers are the least likely to commit crimes.”

Ochoa said that she feels what the U.S. government is doing is unfair and cruel.

“Families being separated and broken apart is unnecessary,” Ochoa said. “It’s devastating for anybody involved. I feel so much empathy for the people going through this and the people that will go through this.”

Protesters held signs and raised flags, as they were encouraged by several guest speakers to share their stories with one another. Organizers urged students to stay confident, support each other despite uncertain times and foster a familial environment.

Rebeca Ayala, a graduate student in anthropology, said that she came to show her support for undocumented immigrants. Ayala said that she feels, if nothing else, undocumented immigrants should become citizens.

“I think it’s unjust that undocumented students can be walking around campus and fear that ICE can possibly run into them,” Ayala said. “It’s tough right now, and we just need to come out and fight for what’s right.”

NorCal Resist also made an appearance at the protest and gave a speech informing attendees of their rights, what not to carry on their person and what to do in the event that they are searched for documentation.



Karla Juan-Primo, a third-year majoring in social work, said she believes it’s unfair that the government is trying to separate families on land that she feels is stolen from Mexico.

“Ever since I could remember, it’s been my main goal to get my parents’ citizenship,” Juan-Primo said. “Seeing that that’s all getting taken away or might get taken away, it makes me really emotional.”

Juan-Primo said that not many people are fortunate to have the resources that centers like the Dreamer Resource Center at Sac State, and it’s good to pass it on to those who need it.

“That’s all my parents ever wanted,” Juan-Primo said. “For us to get an education and give ourselves a better life that they couldn’t get. So it just frustrates me that all of this is going on.”

David Flores, an assistant professor of ethnic studies, said he believes that the U.S. has yet to rectify immigration policies. Flores said Sac State can do more to support its undocumented students, give them resources and show them that they are safe on campus.

Flores said that anti-immigration laws made by the U.S. government have never truly accommodated the immigrant population in a positive way.

“The immigrant population is so vital to this country and is a piece of the fabric of this country,” Flores said. “But the policies have never represented that, so I think right now it’s much more evident, the anti-immigrant language and sentiment.”

Ailyn Ramirez, a fourth-year psychology major, said that she agrees with the sentiment that Sac State hasn’t been addressing the issue of immigration. Ramirez also said that as a child of immigrants, it’s important for community members to use their voice.

“I think the most important part about all of this is that we’re all coming together for one cause,” Ramirez said. “I think that’s a beautiful thing.”

Additional reporting by Brandon Aguilar.