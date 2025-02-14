Black History Month 2025: A Celebration of Culture and Community

Black History Month provides an opportunity to celebrate the impact of Black individuals throughout American history.

This February, Sacramento State is hosting a range of events that highlight Black culture, history and achievements. From dance performances to mixers, lectures and more, there’s plenty to explore.

In 2024, Sac State was recognized by the California State Assembly as the state’s first Black-Serving Institution. The California State University system created a Black Student Success Task Force, which established the nation’s first Black Honors College at Sac State.

A variety of resources and programs are available to support the Black Sac State community, such as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, the Cooper-Woodson College Enhancement Program, the Black Student Union and the Black Staff and Faculty Association.

Sac State students, faculty and staff can also attend a series of events and activities throughout February that highlight Black history, culture and leaders.

16 Black Classicists: Blazing a Trail in Academics

The University Union Gallery is currently hosting the art exhibit, “16 Black Classicists: Blazing a Trail in Academics,” until Feb. 13. The traveling exhibition celebrates Black scholars in classical studies who made strides in education following the Civil War.

Viewers can explore their enduring legacy and the impact education has had in furthering racial equality. The gallery hours can be viewed here.

Zuzu African Acrobats

UNIQUE Programs will be hosting the Zuzu African Acrobats in the University Union at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. The high-energy performance will honor Tanzanian culture for Black History Month.

Famous for their performances on “America’s Got Talent” and international stages, they captivate audiences with a mix of strength, elegance and cultural storytelling.

Carter G. Woodson Lecture



The Cooper-Woodson College Enhancement Program is hosting their Annual Carter G. Woodson Lecture on Friday, Feb. 14, from 12-1:30 p.m. in Riverview Hall’s Beetle and Elderberry Room.

The event will highlight African American history, culture and social justice, celebrating their significant contributions to society. The lecture honors Carter G. Woodson, an African American historian and educator who founded Negro History Week which later evolved into Black History Month, by providing a platform for discussions on issues that remain relevant today, such as racial equality, historical representation and cultural identity.



In addition to this month’s Carter G. Woodson Lecture, the CWC hosts monthly meetings, “First Fridays,” from 12-1:30 p.m. in the Elderberry and Beetle room in Riverview Hall.

These monthly meetings center on Pan-African programs and resources, highlighting diverse cultural themes through guest speakers and panels.



Annual Youth Conference





The 100 Black Men of Sacramento will host their 35th Annual Youth Conference on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the University Union. The event is an opportunity for young individuals to connect with peers, discover new perspectives and enhance their personal and professional growth.

According to 100 Black Men of Sacramento, attendees can look forward to inspiring speakers, engaging workshops and valuable networking opportunities.

Sneaker Soiree





On Friday, Feb. 28, the Sac State Black Staff and Faculty Association will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with its “Sneaker Soiree” at 6 p.m. in the Harper Alumni Center.





Attendees are encouraged to wear sneakers paired with cocktail attire for an evening with music, drinks, a live artist creating custom sneaker designs and a live auction. According to the BSFA, the celebration offers a meaningful way to close out Black History Month by recognizing the achievements of Sac State’s Black Staff and Faculty.

General admission tickets are $85 and can be purchased on the BSFA web page.

Black History Month is a time to celebrate, learn and engage with the legacy of the Black community. With a variety of events throughout the month, the Sac State community has an opportunity to reflect on the past, recognize achievements and work towards equality and justice.