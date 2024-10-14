Sac State’s new HSI Director leads with service and dedication

Editor’s Note: The usage of Hispanic, Latino/a/e/x and Chicano/a/e/x is in accordance with the preference and language of the sources and/or organizations included in this story.

For Lilia Contreras Ramirez, using her full name represents the legacy of her ancestors, the sacrifices made by her family and her journey as an immigrant in the United States.

“I always like to pay tribute to my parents and my heritage and my ancestors,” she said. “It’s not about me, it’s the contribution of my ancestors, and my family and all they’ve sacrificed.”

As the inaugural Director of the Hispanic Serving Institution office at Sacramento State, Ramirez said she’s dedicated to continuing to honor heritage, while creating opportunities for students from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue higher education.

Ramirez’s role at Sac State is more than just a job title, it is a mission rooted in her personal story.

“I’m a true believer that higher education can be transformative, and that’s because I’m a product of that transformation,” Ramirez said. “I have also seen the power of it through the students I have served.”

For Ramirez, success is not measured by titles or monetary gain, but by the impact of her work. True success for her lies in waking up every day to do what she loves.

“Success is a feeling,” Ramirez said. “Going to work doesn’t feel like going to work—it’s part of my life.”

The trajectory of Ramirez’s career is indicative of her passion for education and helping others. Her work has revolved around equity-focused efforts, including her endeavors with underprivileged communities, formerly jailed individuals and undocumented students.

RELATED: La Bienvenida: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with community

Ramirez said her journey as an immigrant shaped her desire to help others. She said her family came to the United States in search of a better life, and encountered numerous social and economic obstacles on their journey.

Her father had to leave school to support the family and her mother faced similar struggles, instilling the importance of education in Ramirez.

Ramirez said her journey through higher-education began at community college with obstacles that nearly derailed her career. Attending community college at a time when the California DREAM Act and DACA were still new, Ramirez encountered confusion and resistance from administrators.

“I was literally told that I was an out-of-state tuition student, and I was saying no,” Ramirez said. “I can’t pay thousands of dollars. What do you mean?”

But Ramirez doesn’t blame the counselor who turned her away.

“He lacked the knowledge that the institution should have provided for him, or the training or the understanding,” Ramirez said.

Another counselor, whom Ramirez described as an angel, stepped in with the information Lilia needed to get her college career started. The experience profoundly shaped Ramirez’s career path, instilling a deep commitment to ensuring no student would face the same barriers she did.

Ramirez said her work as the HSI Director will focus on closing gaps and giving students the support they need for academic success.

“I truly believe higher education should be a choice and an option for everyone,” Ramirez said.

Saray Aguirre, a retention specialist who worked closely with Ramirez, said she is a strong advocate for the students she serves.

“Everybody in the office knows her as the mother figure, just very welcoming,” Aguirre said. “She was always going above and beyond for her students, trying to connect them to the resources they needed.”

Aguirre said that Ramirez’s dedication creates a home away from home for students and her ability to connect with the community comes naturally.

Andrés Enriquez, the interim director of the College Assistance Migrant Program and Ramirez’s former supervisor, emphasized her student-centered approach.

“Every decision she makes, she has the students in mind,” Enriquez said. “She really likes to network when she sees that opportunity, especially for students.”

Ramirez said she aims to elevate Sac State from an institution that welcomes Hispanic students to one that truly serves them. She said she wants to create pipelines from higher education to professional fields, ensuring that students graduate with real-world experience and career opportunities.

RELATED: CHLFSA calls on Sac State to increase Latinx/Chicanx representation and leadership

Ramirez said that much of the groundwork for these initiatives was laid by others before her.

“It’s because of their labor of love, their passion and their drive that we’re a Seal of Excelencia institution,” Ramirez said in reference to Sac State’s recognition for its commitment to Latinx student success.

Ramirez said her mission is to build on that foundation by identifying gaps in the system and developing new resources to ensure no student falls through the cracks, as she almost did.

Ramirez recalled her own struggles as she balanced advocacy for her community with her academic responsibilities. At one point, she faced academic dismissal but was able to recover with the help of supportive faculty, staff and friends.

“I was a non-traditional student,” Ramirez said. “I had a whole village across campus come together for me.”

Ramirez said she hopes to strengthen that same support for current and future students. As she takes on her new role, Ramirez said she is both optimistic and realistic about the challenges ahead.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Ramirez said. “But I think we are at a space where we recognize that the work needs to be done to develop the resources and the services needed to close these gaps.”

Ramirez has spent her career helping students find the opportunities they deserve. As she steps into this new chapter, her commitment remains unchanged: one of servant leadership in the name of students.

“I’m a true believer of my purpose in life,” Ramirez said. “It’s a life of servitude.”