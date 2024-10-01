La Bienvenida: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with community

The Serna Center celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with La Bienvenida in the library Quad, giving students an event to gather and connect with one another. Many students gave their opinions on the event and what it meant to them.

The event featured a show, with Banda Orgullo and The Balet Folklorico dancers to entertain and showcase Latinx and Chicanx culture. Clubs and organizations were in attendance to promote student networking and activities on campus.