Swarm Report: Sac State’s current conference play outcomes and future prospects, San Francisco 49ers recap, Sacramento Kings preseason results

Join Mateo Davis, Kai Arellano and Aaron Lofton as the three discuss the recent conference results of the Sac State fall sports. Davis recaps the performances of Sac State volleyball, soccer and football.
RELATED: Sac State devoured by Eagles’ ground attack
Arellano and Lofton share their thoughts on the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks and the Kings preseason.
Show notes:
Hornets look to add to Eagles’ losing streak as they get back on track
Hornets have been home-cooking to start conference play
Sac State split results to start Big West conference play
Hornets bring out their brooms for the fifth time this season