Swarm Report: Sac State’s current conference play outcomes and future prospects, San Francisco 49ers recap, Sacramento Kings preseason results

Join Mateo Davis, Kai Arellano and Aaron Lofton as the three discuss the recent conference results of the Sac State fall sports. Davis recaps the performances of Sac State volleyball, soccer and football.

Arellano and Lofton share their thoughts on the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks and the Kings preseason.

Show notes: