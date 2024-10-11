updated newsletter banner 2024
Meet the brains behind the books at these October author signings

Don’t miss these seven events hosted by independent Sacramento area bookstores
Byline photo of Rinn Lee
Rinn Lee, Copy EditorOctober 11, 2024
Gather ‘round Sacramento bookworms. Don’t miss these local author signing events hosted by independent bookstores in the area. (Graphic created in Canva by Rinn Lee)

Calling all Sacramento area bookworms! Local, independent bookstores are hosting several author signing events this October, where fans can ask questions about authors’ new releases and buy signed copies.

Wild Sisters Book Co., Ruby’s Books, A Seat at the Table Books and Time Tested Books are hosting seven authors in October.

Oct. 12 – Bridey Thelen-Heidel

Breidy Thelen-Heidel’s book “Bright Eyes: Surviving Our Monsters and Learning to Live Without Them – A Memoir” was released Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo courtesy of She Writes Press)

Ruby’s Books is hosting Bridey Thelen-Heidel in the wake of her book “Bright Eyes: Surviving Our Monsters and Learning to Live Without Them – A Memoir” getting released on Sept. 24, 2024.

“Bright Eyes” follows Thelen-Heidel’s journey away from a childhood filled with change. Whether it’s her mother’s frequent new men, moving in with these new men, or inevitably running away from them, Thelen-Heidel just wanted the kind of life they show in sitcoms.

RELATED: These 6 Ace of Spades headliners will rock your October

The summary says, “Raised to be her mother’s keeper, rescuer and punching bag, Bridey gets used to stuffing her life into black trash bags, hauling them between Alaska and California and changing schools every time her mom moves in with a new monster– or runs away from one.”

In addition to being an author, Thelen-Heidel is a TEDx speaker and high school English teacher. She works closely with LGBT+ youth and performed in “Listen to Your Mother NYC.”

Thelen-Heidel will be at Ruby’s Books to answer questions about “Bright Eyes” on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 12 – R.D. Pires

R.D. Pires book “Design of Darkness” was released June 21, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Midnight Meadows Publishing)

Local author R.D. Pires will be at A Seat at the Table Books to discuss his book “Design of Darkness,” released June 21, 2024.

“Design of Darkness” is the first book of a planned queer fantasy trilogy, “The Tides That Reign,” that follows orphaned twins Arsenio and Mariana as they travel abroad to free their home from a usurper king.

From the summary: “As the dying embers of their rebellion fade into the night, the twins make a promise to find aid for their people in foreign lands. To get out from under the king’s reach, they must venture across the Great Ocean into a world they had only dreamt about through travelers’ stories. From their perilous quest arises a tale of emperors and queens, marauders and mysticism, fortitude and forbidden love.”

Pires has been a bookworm his whole life and gets his inspiration from authors such as David Mitchell, Brandon Sanderson, Madeline Miller and Stephen King.

Pires will be discussing the inspiration behind “Design of Darkness” with A Seat at the Table moderator Shea Robinson on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Donna Lambo-Weidner

Donna Lambo-Weidner’s book “There Are No Dragons in this Book” was released on March 5, 2024. (Photo courtesy of NorthSouth Books)

Ruby’s Books welcomes Donna Lambo-Weidner, who released her first picture book, “There Are No Dragons in this Book” on March 5, 2024, with illustrations from Carla Haslbauer.

“In this book you are guaranteed not to find any dragons,” the summary says. “Set in a community home with an ensemble of characters, both children and adults, Donna Lambo-Weidner’s debut picture book filled with humor (and dragons) encourages close observation and discovery.”

Born in Germany but raised in New York, Lambo-Weidner now lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and writes her own experiences into children’s books.

Lambo-Weidner will be reading “There Are No Dragons in this Book” at Ruby’s Books on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 18 – Catharina Maura and Meagan Brandy

Catharina Maura’s book “Mine For a Moment” is to be released Oct. 15, 2024. Maegan Brandy’s book “Promise Me Not,” was released Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Bloom Books and Orion)

Romance authors Catharina Maura and Meagan Brandy will share the spotlight at Wild Sisters Book Co., with their respective books “Mine For a Moment” to be released Oct. 15, 2024 and “Promise Me Not,” released Oct. 1, 2024.

Maura’s “Mine For a Moment” is a spicy, angst-ridden contemporary romance that combines the boss, brother’s best friend and billionaire tropes into one man. The leading lady Serenity Adesina hopes to end up with Archer Harrison, who happens to be her billionaire boss and older brother’s best friend.

Brandy’s “Promise Me Not” is the sequel to “Say You Swear” and follows a college football player who has fallen in love with his friend’s little sister, a girl who is still in love with her late boyfriend and is pregnant with his son.

These two romance authors will be going back and forth about their new books at Wild Sisters Book Co. on Friday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 – Aaron Carnes

Aaron Carnes’ book “In Defense of Ska” is set to release Oct. 29, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Clash Books)

Aaron Carnes describes himself as a “music journalist with a soft spot for ska.” He will be at Time Tested Books for the reading and signing of the second edition of “In Defense of Ska,” set to release Oct. 29, 2024.

“In Defense of Ska” was first released in May 2024. This new, expanded edition includes interviews, essays and personal stories that dissect and celebrate ska, the musical genre.

Carnes will discuss “In Defense of Ska” with Keith Lowell Jensen at Time Tested Books on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 – Lenore Stutznegger

Lenore Stutznegger’s book “Black Ruins Rise” is set to release Oct. 22, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Immortal Works)

Ruby’s Books is throwing a release party with Lenore Stutznegger for her book “Black Ruins Rise” which is set to release Oct. 22, 2024.

The book of the hour is the sequel to “Blue Shadows Fall” and the second book in the planned Blue Shadows Trilogy. The young adult fantasy series follows 17-year-old Blue Haven, a seer who’s been having visions that could prove her and her village’s whole existence a lie.

The summary describes it as, “Set in a small, idyllic, post-apocalyptic town, this slow-burn romance features first love, super senses, and monsters that lurk in the dark shadows of the blue mountains.”

Stutznegger will be at Ruby’s books on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11:30 a.m.

