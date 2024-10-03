These 6 Ace of Spades headliners will rock your October

October is ushering in an exciting lineup of shows to attend during spooky season at Sacramento’s Ace of Spades.

The month opens with performances by Crumb, Summer Salt and MisterWives, and closes with The Airborne Toxic Event, Underoath and Chicano Batman.

Fans of psychedelic rock, indie pop and heavy rock are in luck this month, with a plethora of upcoming shows belonging to those genres.

Crumb – Oct. 5

Brooklyn’s psychedelic rock quartet Crumb will entrance attendees in a trippy, euphoric dreamscape this upcoming Saturday.

Following the critically acclaimed release of their third studio album “AMAMA,” Crumb continues to solidify their place as a household name for freeform indie rock fanatics.

Crumb gained recognition after the overwhelmingly positive reception of their first and second EPs, “Crumb” and “Locket,” respectively.

As they build a discography of atmospheric jazzy riffs cascading into crescendos of ecstasy, each studio release shows a growing level of individuality and stability within their sound.

Come along for the “Ghostride” and catch their show this Saturday at Ace of Spades.

Summer Salt – Oct. 8

Breezy tropical pop outfit Summer Salt will bring their radiantly crafted, intimate sound to the stage next Tuesday.

The core duo consisting of singer and guitarist Matthew Terry and multi-instrumentalist Eugene Chung have spent over 10 years creating songs together, such as the sickeningly sweet “Candy Wrappers” and vulnerable “Revvin’ My Cj7.”

Fresh off the release of their fifth full-length album “Electrolytes,” the duo have set off on their United States headline tour with accompanying bandmates.

A remastered version of their debut release “Driving to Hawaii” was also released after their recent album, harkening back to their early sound of melodic vocals and swooning guitar riffs.

Swing by and see what gives this trop-pop band such a dedicated following next Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Ace of Spades.

The Airborne Toxic Event – Oct. 15

Los Angeles-based indie rock band The Airborne Toxic Event is bringing their bright, symphonic sound to the airwaves on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Their newest album “Glory” is a crushingly self-aware exploration into an unhealthy upbringing, which the band tackles with steadfast integrity.

Bursting with exquisitely acoustic and energetically charged passion, The Airborne Toxic Event will bring audiences to tears as fast as they invigorate them.

Since their self-titled debut album in 2009, the band has continued to move souls with their use of modern and classical instrumentals, as in their popular hits “Sometime Around Midnight” and “All I Ever Wanted.”

See what makes this band tick at Ace of Spades on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

MisterWives – Oct. 17

The electrifying alternative pop band MisterWives will take over the building with their booming presence and robust sound on Thursday, Oct. 17.

On the heels of their highly-anticipated deluxe version of their 2023 album “Nosebleeds,” the band is making waves with their powerful female rage anthem “Vultures” featuring PVRIS.

Keeping the same charm that characterized earlier albums, “Nosebleeds: Encore” brings a timbre that strays from their past airy sound and transitions into a bold new era.

The female-fronted band is joined by joan, Juliana Madrid, Moody Joody and Meg Smith on their “MisterWives: Just For One Night!” tour as they sweep the states.

Since it’s “just for one night,” don’t miss the chance to witness the renaissance of this beloved band’s new era at Ace of Spades on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Underoath – Oct. 25 & 26

Tampa-founded heavy rock band Underoath brings their boundary-breaking experimental sound to new and old fans alike on the last weekend of the month.

Underoath has been rocking the metalcore scene with their provocative use of progressive vocals and synthesizers for nearly two decades.

With a history rife with changes, Underoath is not afraid to flaunt their propensity to embrace alternative avenues.

Underoath’s newly released single “Teeth” is a testament to their smooth transition into a new era of explorative sound and innovative genre-weaving.

The band is performing for two nights, with tickets selling fast, so don’t think twice about seeing them on Friday, Oct. 25 or Saturday, Oct. 26 at Ace of Spades.

Chicano Batman – Oct. 28

Visionary psychedelic-soul band Chicano Batman will transform the stage into a universe of cosmic journeys and dizzying bass lines on Monday, Oct. 28.

The LA-bred band is touring across the United States, with their new album “Notebook Fantasy” taking a leap into their most ethereal sound yet, featuring the butterflies-inducing “Fly.”

With an unskippable discography of expertly crafted guitar anthems and spacey synths, it may be impossible for anyone to be in a bad mood after listening to Chicano Batman.

The Latino band incorporates cultural inspiration, with a discography of both Spanish and English songs.

The band is reportedly taking an indefinite hiatus at the end of the year, so fans won’t want to miss their show at Ace of Spades on Monday, Oct. 28.

Those interested in attending any of these shows can visit the Ace of Spades website to secure tickets ahead of time, or purchase tickets at the box office day-of.