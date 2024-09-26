Sacramento’s soulful goodbye to summer: R&B in the Park

Downtown Sacramento burst to life with the echoes of popular slow jams and laughter for the first R&B in the Park event in Cesar Chavez Plaza on Sunday night, Sept. 22.

The event was 21-plus and featured a variety of local DJs along with food, art, vendors and more. The musical gathering was hosted by Old School Entertainment, Sacramento Life, Te the Bartender and 97.5 KDEE.

Veronica Tuss, who was there with her friends, said how the social occasion was welcoming and accessible.

“This is our first year here, and we just thought it would be something fun to do, because all of us girls like R&B and we wanted to get outside,” Tuss said.

Throughout the event, the DJs played a variety of music from different eras. The crowd was singing to some of the most notable R&B heavy hitters including Marvin Gaye, Al Greene, Ashanti, Ginuwine and more.

In the plaza there were a multitude of vendors that sold food, hats, clothing and even custom-made knitted figures.

Donald Long, a vendor at the event who was promoting his brand BLVCK LEMONS, said events like this are important for small businesses.

“Events like this help many businesses promote their brands in a very organic but authentic way,” Long said. “People can see pictures of your product, but when they see it in person they get to feel the material and see the story behind it.”

Near the main stage, there was a huge crowd of people dancing and vibing to their favorite groovy beats while others sat in lawn chairs that they brought into the event.

Gaudencio De Mesa, a Stockon native, said he appreciated how events like R&B in the Park bring people from all over the valley and Bay Area together.

“It feels very festive, like a festival, but having all the vendors here makes it more of an outing or community event,” De Mesa said. “It feels like Sol Blume and other festivals that were stationed here.”

During certain songs, the crowd sang in harmony as if they were a choir to some of their favorite tunes like “My Girl” by The Temptations, and “Mrs. Officer” by Lil Wayne featuring Bobby V and Kidd Kidd.

DJ Seanny Sean, a DJ representing the Bay Area, often mixed in beats from home with his R&B playlist which included songs like “Tell me when to go” by E-40 featuring Keak da Sneak.

Despite the event’s name, the crowd welcomed when the DJs strayed from the R&B genre on occasion.

Long said music events play a significant role in fostering Sacramento’s community.

“Music doesn’t have a race on it and I believe it just brings people together to fellowship and have a good time,” Long said. “I highly recommend they continue to do events like this.”