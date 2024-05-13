The State Hornet Podcast #10: Sac State announces policy changes, CFA members resign following resolution and Japan Day

Join Evan Patocka and James Fife as they rundown the past week in Sacramento State news.

Patocka discusses the Japan Day celebration as well as the Big Sky championships from both men’s and women’s tennis and golf.

RELATED: Pro-Palestine encampment draws support from students and community members at Sac State



Fife talks about the recent divestment announcement from Sac State, the California Faculty Association ceasefire agreement drawing resignations from members and Elk Grove Unified School District’s guaranteed admission for eligible students.

Show notes: