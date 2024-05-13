The State Hornet Podcast #10: Sac State announces policy changes, CFA members resign following resolution and Japan Day

Join Evan Patocka and James Fife as they rundown the past week in Sacramento State news.
Patocka discusses the Japan Day celebration as well as the Big Sky championships from both men’s and women’s tennis and golf.
Fife talks about the recent divestment announcement from Sac State, the California Faculty Association ceasefire agreement drawing resignations from members and Elk Grove Unified School District’s guaranteed admission for eligible students.
Show notes:
BREAKING: Sac State to alter investment policies in light of pro-Palestine encampment
Multiple California Faculty Association members resign over union’s ceasefire resolution
Sac State golf brings home double the Big Sky hardware on the links to advance
‘I was ready to die on the court today’: Men’s tennis gives their all for a championship
NCAA Tournament bound: Sac State women’s tennis wins Big Sky Championship
Sac State blossoms into spring with 17th-annual Japan Day