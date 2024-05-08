BREAKING: Sac State to alter investment policies in light of pro-Palestine encampment

Editor’s note: the last names of certain sources have been kept anonymous for the sake of minimizing harm and protecting their safety.



Sacramento State President Luke Wood announced that the campus and its five auxiliaries will refrain from investments in, “corporations that profit from genocide, ethnic cleansing and activities that violate fundamental human rights,” on Tuesday, according to revised policies from the president.

The policy change comes eight days after a pro-Palestine encampment began in the Library Quad. Earlier on Tuesday, about 100 students marched across campus to Sacramento Hall.

Wood watched the protest as demonstrators shouted slogans and waved signs.

The Presidential Memoranda revised on Tuesday, reads as follows:

CSU Sacramento opposes and condemns all acts of genocide, ethnic cleansing, terrorism and other activities that violate fundamental human rights. Student protests and political action are cornerstones of higher education and democracy, and we unequivocally condemn hate and bias in all forms. We support students’ right to engage in peaceful activism without fear for their personal safety. We understand that many people feel anxious and fearful, particularly when standing for what they believe. We ask that everyone do their part to support one another, to ensure that CSU Sacramento is a safe and inclusive place for all.

The Office of the President revised three policies that are effective as of Tuesday. Among the revised policies are a Presidential Memoranda, Policy on Policies and Auxiliary Organizations at Sacramento State and Conditions of Maintenance of Good Standing.

Sac State is the first CSU to announce divestment.

Sac State named its five auxiliary organizations, including Associated Students, Inc., University Enterprises, Inc., University Union, University Foundation at Sac State and Capital Public Radio.

According to the policy on Auxiliary Organizations and Maintenance, “UFSS does not have any direct investments in these areas. Nevertheless, the University further directs the Finance Committee of UFSS and other auxiliaries to ensure that the University’s investment portfolios remain free of such direct investments.”

Wood has remained in contact with the encampment and the Sac State chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine since the assembly of the encampment.

“Negotiations are going well, Wood has expressed his support of our right to demonstrate,” fourth-year sociology major and media liaison for the encampment Hamzah said to The State Hornet on Monday. “We do believe that he will work with us to achieve the demands.”

Wood has been concerned about the safety of students and of those inside the encampment and has been working with them to achieve their demands, Hamzah said.

“This encampment is not something we’re doing for fun,” Hamzah said. “This is not only for us, but future generations and for future conflicts and atrocities that may unfold.”



SJP has called for students and the community to gather outside the encampment for a press release, at noon on Wednesday.