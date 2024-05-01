Sac State updates encampment campus approval extension to May 8

Sacramento State updated a campus alert on Wednesday, clarifying that the extension of approval for the on-campus encampment has been extended for a week, ending on May 8 at 11:59 p.m.

President Luke Wood had previously stated on Tuesday that the extension of on-campus approval for protesters could continue so long as students and community leaders at the encampment abided by Sac State’s safety policy.

RELATED: President Luke Wood extends encampment approval on second day of pro-Palestine protests



Lanaya Lewis, a Sac State public information officer, said to The State Hornet that the recent update came at the request of those who were unsure about how long the extension was going to be for the encampment.

“May 8 is going to be the extension and if everything is still within our Time, Place and Manner Restrictions on Speech policy, and everything still remains a safe space, then there’s the possibility it will be extended again,” Lewis said.

Protesters at the encampment were unaware of the new Wednesday deadline, saying the extension’s update was not communicated prior to the updated release.

The State Hornet is currently awaiting a statement from SJP and will update the story when obtained.

California State University said its campuses such as Cal Poly Humboldt, Sonoma State University and Sac State are most qualified to make decisions on a local level, according to a statement to The State Hornet on Tuesday. The statement reads:

While the CSU operates as a system, it consists of 23 universities, each with unique sets of circumstances and local jurisdictions. As such, campuses are best qualified to make real-time decisions though a local lens, while understanding they have the support of the Chancellor’s Office.

Stay tuned to The State Hornet website, Instagram and X for future updates.

Additional reporting by Chris Woodard

