The State Hornet Podcast #8: Vice President of Inclusive Excellence Resigns and New murals on campus.

Podcasting staffers Daniel Gonzales and Zacariah Aguila recap the last few weeks of Sacramento State news in this episode of The State Hornet Podcast.

Gonzales starts out discussing the low voter turnout for this year’s Associated Student, Inc. election, the seven new murals on campus and the return of a missing hornet.

Aguila then talks about the resignation of Vice President of Inclusive Excellence Mia Settles-Tidwell, the 13th annual Out of the Darkness Walk and the Black, Indigenous and People Of Color artists being featured at the R.W & Joyce Witt Gallery on campus.

