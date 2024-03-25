Hornets showcase skills at Sac State pro day with NFL scouts in attendance

Sacramento State is known for its academic level of achievements, on March 14 however, it was home to a number of NFL scouts looking to make dreams come true for pro day representatives.

A pro day is where talent scouts of professional teams are invited out to observe a showcase of talents in their respective ideal positions. Representatives from the 49ers, Broncos, Jaguars, Packers and Panthers were present.

Familiar faces were seen with a few of UC Davis football players joining for a chance to show their talents as well as University of Hawaii player Dior Scott, who is widely known for his time on Netflix’s Last Chance U show.

Standout offensive position performances on the day were shown from senior wide receiver Carlos Hill who left visitors and scouts in awe with his 4.45 40-yard dash. A time of that caliber has Hill tied with Alabama’s Jermaine Burton as well as University of Washington’s Rome Odunze who both most recently ran at the 2024 NFL Combine.

On the defensive side of standout performances, senior cornerback Caleb Nelson had a best attempt of 10 ‘7 in the broad jump which tied for the 13th best of all corners at the 2024 NFL Combine. This is a strong outing to keep his name high on all scouting reports.

Other offensive participants in the day included senior running back Marcus Fulcher and senior offensive lineman Troy Stiefel.

Fulcher was named honorable mention All-Big-Sky in the 2023 season. While Stiefel looked to show more of what he’s capable of than he was able to show during the season due to injury.

Senior tight end Marshel Martin IV also participated in the pro day. Martin had himself a career at Sac State with more than 12 major notable achievements including being named to the 2023 watchlist of the Reese Senior Bowl.

On the defensive side of the ball for Sac State, senior linebacker Armon Bailey, senior safety Ashton Moultrie, senior defensive-lineman Jett Stanley and senior defensive back Dillon Juniel all put their talents on display for the respective scouts in attendance and those who will watch tape of the day.

This was a day to make the dreams of eight Sac State football players come true whether it be in the NFL or other respective professional leagues.

The most notable Hornet to last be drafted in the NFL was safety Marte Mapu, who is now a part of the New England Patriots, after being selected in the 3rd round. The NFL draft will start April 25 and the CFL draft on April 30.