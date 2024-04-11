The State Hornet Podcast: Episode 6: Shooting and carjacking near Sac State and a trans-rights protest.

Podcasting staffers Daniel Gonzales and Aaron Lofton recap the last few weeks of Sacramento State news in this episode of The State Hornet Podcast.

Gonzales and Lofton both start out discussing the near-campus carjacking and shooting, along with the escape of the suspects. Lofton then discusses the Sac State NFL Pro Day and the Division of Inclusive Excellence event.

RELATED: A fatal shooting and carjacking bring different feelings to Sac State students.

Gonzales gives details about the Vivarium located in Sequoia Hall and rounds out the podcast with a recap on the trans rights protest, in regard to Turning Point USA’s guest speaker Paula Scanlan.

Show Notes:

Sac State trans rights advocates protest in opposition to Turning Point USA speaker

Sac State hosts showcase for progress of Antiracism & Inclusive Campus Action Plan

The near-campus shooting and carjacking: What we know – The State Hornet

Campus Vivarium offers window into a bug’s life – The State Hornet