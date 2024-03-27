SacState hosts showcase for progress of Antiracism & Inclusive Campus Action Plan

Editor’s Note: The usage of Hispanic, Latino/a/e/x and Chicano/a/e/x is in accordance with the preference and language of the sources and/or organizations included in this story.



Students and faculty gathered in the Sacramento State University Union Ballroom for a showcase by the Division of Inclusive Excellence highlighting the progress of Antiracism and Inclusive Campus Action Plan on Monday.

Vice President for the Division of Inclusive Excellence and University Diversity Officer, Mia Settles-Tidwell started the event with a land acknowledgement, followed by a brief introduction about what the AICP is and how to promote the initiative.

“What this is all about is showcasing student clubs, faculty, staff organizations that are doing the work to make those changes and make those action steps,” Settles-Tidwell said.

Some of those in attendance included the Women’s Resource Center, facilities management, Information Resources and Technology, Peer and Academic Resource Center and many more.

Settles-Tidwell said the plan was given to her by former Sac State President Robert Nelsen who told her it would be crucial for student success.

“You have to set up conditions for people to be successful in this work because this work is not done alone,” Settles-Tidwell said. “Let’s hold ourselves accountable.”

President Luke Wood served as the showcase’s keynote speaker. Wood said it was now more important than ever for plans such as AICP to be in place as states across the country see a rise in anti-DEI laws going into effect.

“Florida House Bill signed by governor Ron DeSantis excludes teaching on concepts such as systemic racism, sexism, oppression and can’t use any statements or anything that advances diversity,” Wood said. “Which, obviously, sends a chilling effect for those who believe in academic freedom and freedom of speech.”

Wood said California sets the tone for a lot of other states and said Sac State exists on a ‘national stage’ because of how many alumni have ended up in major positions of power.

“Sacramento State is the only university in California, as of last week, to be recognized as a Black Serving Institution for its commitment to serving Black and African American students,” Wood said.

Wood also said the upcoming cluster hire of Latinx faculty members would benefit the 37% of Latinx students to have better on campus representation.

Sumaya Mayaar, a second year health science major, had the opportunity to participate in the showcase on stage with President Wood about how students can properly implement this campus action plan into their everyday life.

“When you add students to the conversation, you can hear their perspective on what they experience,” Mayaar said. “All these things are going to be for students and it’s going to affect students.”

Settles-Tidwell and Michael V. Nguyen, associate vice president of the Division of Inclusive Excellence, set up a round table where guests could discuss how they planned to take action into their own hands and solve real world problems they’ve seen arise on campus.

Isabella Jimenez, fourth year political science major, said showcases like this are important to continuing learning about how to work towards a more inclusive campus since it wasn’t that long ago that a change was needed.

“I think it’s really important to take these steps to continue to diversify your own mind and your own values and learn from others and from the barriers that they have overcome as well,” Jimenez said.

The rest of the showcase was MC’d by Shawki Moore, member of President Wood’s office staff as presidential project specialist, who kept the crowd energized and engaged in between activities before guests left to attend presentations about AICP advancements.

Some of the presentations included advancing the AICP through filmmaking, campus community support, stem initiatives and a series of workshops.

“[Sac State] said it wanted an Antiracism Inclusive Campus Plan, it said it wanted to change practices and do this work, then it needs to invest in this area,” Settles-Tidwell said.