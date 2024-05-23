The Buzz Ep. #3: ‘Atomic Habits’ and big achievements

In this episode of The Buzz, podcast staffers Wan-Ling Yang and Aliza Imran talk about the 2019 TikTok sensation, the self-help book “Atomic Habits.” They explore the methods that the author James Clear uses to teach new and healthy habits to build on.

They talk about the challenges they faced in establishing and maintaining habits, such as learning the guitar, exercising and studying. They also reflected on their time at Sac State and the things they want to do in the future.

