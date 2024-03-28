The Buzz Ep. #2: When Swifties and BTS fandoms collide

In this episode of The Buzz, podcast staffer Wan-Ling Yang chats with Taylor Swift fan Zyrene Danille Maningas and BTS ARMY member Avery Nabeta to discuss their passion and memorable concert experiences.

The Sacramento State students share how they fell in love with these singers, as well as their favorite songs and albums. Maningas and Nabeta spilled the tea on what fellow students think about whether Swift or BTS is winning the pop game all gathered up via The State Hornet Instagram.

The Buzz provides a unique Sac State student perspective to global trends and pop culture within movies, music and art. So, buckle up and join this dynamic podcast in a global exploration of pop culture trends.