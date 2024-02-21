STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Jesse Crosson embarks on his own frequency

Jesse Crosson is a Sacramento-based indie-pop artist embarking on a solo music career in addition to his role as keyboardist and vocalist of The Color Wild.

In this episode, Jesse (vocals/guitar), Allexa Crosson (backing vocals) and Jaden Crosson (percussion) bring a set of warm and stripped-down renditions of Jesse’s music to the newsroom.

Come to terms with the way life unravels over time with the song “Paris” or enjoy the soothing harmonies and pulsing rhythms of “Medication.”







Fans can listen to Jesse Crosson on Spotify and Apple Music and follow him on Instagram at @jessecrosson for news and more music. Jesse plans to release new music at the turn of the New Year.