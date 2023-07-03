Sweat-Proof Summer Saviors: Must-Have Makeup Essentials!

Get ready to shine this summer with these stunning makeup looks! These recommendations will take the personal beauty game to the next level. (Graphic created in Canva by Hailey Valdivia)

Summer is the season of bright colors, warm sun and outdoor activities.

With the rising temperatures, it’s important to choose makeup to not only look good but to feel light and fresh on the skin.

Whether it’s going to the beach or having fun in the city, these makeup recommendations will last all summer long.

Primed and ready to go

For an effortless and glowy look, it’s important to lay down a good base. The e.l.f. Power Grip Primer is a personal holy grail product. It creates a perfect base that sticks to the makeup without feeling tacky and sweaty before you even leave the house. This product is water-based which makes it lightweight and helps to control oil, making it the ideal choice for hot summer days.

The primer is also nourishing with ingredients like vitamin E, so it smooths and hydrates the skin creating a natural and dewy glow. By using this primer as the first step in the makeup routine, it will be able to achieve a flawless, long-lasting finish that will keep the face fresh and radiant all day long.

Flawless skin

With the sun beating down, it’s essential to choose a, breathable foundation that won’t feel heavy or cakey on the skin. Two great options for a natural, dewy summer look are the e.l.f. Camo CC Cream and Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Foundation. Both of these products provide buildable coverage that evens out the skin tone without settling into pores and fine lines.

The e.l.f Camo CC Cream contains SPF 30, which makes it perfect for protecting the skin from the sun’s harmful rays while the Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Foundation is oil-free and provides a matte finish, which is ideal for those with oily skin.

A sculpting bronzer and glowing cheekbones

With the base and foundation set, the next step is to contour those cheekbones to achieve a summer makeup look that’s both defined and natural. The NYX Wonder Stick Face Shaping & Contouring Stick is the product for the job.

The Wonder Stick isa double-ended stick with a creamy highlighter on one end and a contouring shade on the other. The contour side is perfect for sculpting the face and giving it that sun-kissed glow. Then using a beauty sponge or fingers blend the highlighter side to accentuate the cheekbones, brow bone and the bridge of the nose or any other place deemed ready for shining.

Flawless Eyes and Browfection

For eyebrows, the e.l.f brow lift is a great product to tame unruly brows, giving them a polished, well groomed appearance that creates a summer-ready look.

After the eyebrows are finished, it’s time to complete the summer look with eye-popping mascara. The L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara achieves fluttery lashes that are smudge-proof and long-lasting for those hot summer days.

Am I making you blush?

Add a pop of color to the cheeks for the summer look using the Rare beauty blush. The formula coming in a range of shades for the season, glides on the skin and won’t move after applied.

The blendable texture allows it to create a natural flush or a more intense dash of color, depending on personal preference.

Luscious Lips

To complete the summer look, avoid using a heavy lip product during the summer season. Instead, use a lightweight lip oil or stain like the NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip. Lip oils are trending right now– and for good reason, it’s all the shine of a lip gloss and all the hydration from a lip balm without any of the stickiness of a lip gloss.

This lip product is perfect for achieving a glossy, high-shine finish to enhance the natural lip color while keeping lips hydrated and nourished. The formula is also non-sticky for the sweltering summer months.

With these recommendations in the makeup bag this season, summer is the ideal time to experiment with new makeup looks and products.