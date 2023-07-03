Summer is finally here, and so is the fun! Here are some activities to keep your endless summer vacation going all season long. (Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa)

The school year has come and gone so now it’s time to get excited about future rest and relaxation.

The summertime brings the perfect weather for some fun activities, and there’s plenty to do right around Sacramento to keep your days jam-packed with entertainment. But, sometimes, you need a little help creating the perfect itinerary.

Look no further! Here’s a list of summer-related activities.

Summertime Events

On July 14 from 7 to 11 p.m, The Ace of Spades in Sacramento will be hosting a concert featuring Jesse and Joy, a Grammy award-winning Latin duo, for one night only. Tickets are currently on sale starting at $49 per person on sites like Ticketmaster.

Acrobatic entertainment? Yes please! At the Golden 1 Center on August 6, there will be a Cirque du Soleil: Corteo event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; tickets are on sale now and starting at $61 on Vivid Seats.

If you’re looking for something more outdoorsy, Sacramento’s Downtown Mural Art Walks could be for you.

Starting on K Street, take a guided tour of some of the best artistic feats that our city has to offer, including murals, sculptures and street art created by artists from all across the globe. This tour usually lasts an hour and a half to two hours and includes a special treat at the end!

Picking up a new summer hobby is always exciting, and what could be more interesting than learning to wakeboard on the Sacramento River? Learn to wakeboard or have fun doing other water-focused activities by booking a lesson with Wake Up Wakeboarding School where you’ll be taught by professionals.

They have tube rides available, as well as private Sunday brunches and a sunset concert cruise along the Sacramento River.

Sac State Student Insight

Fourth-year social work major Hannah Sparaco said, come summertime, they’re all about spending most of their time outdoors.

Sparaco said they love to find a park or other open area that is not too crowded to set up for a picnic.

“Especially with the weather, I feel like it’s the best time to go out and find a nice spot and just enjoy being outside,” Sparaco said.

They said they are big fans of biking around trails like Sacramento River Parkway or American River Parkway. Sparaco said that outdoor dining is also always nice to do to start your day and recommends restaurants you could grab brunch or breakfast at such as The Mimosa House located on J Street.

“I also love to walk around and check out Old Town Sac with all of the shops and stuff that they have over there like the candy shop or the comedy club,” Sparaco said. “It’s a nice way to spend an evening summer day.”