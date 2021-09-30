|San Diego native, Mercy Sosa, is the digital editor for The State Hornet. She is a junior who joined The State Hornet in spring 2020 as a politics beat writer and afterwards served as their news editor for two semesters. Mercy is also the vice president of Sac State’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Hispanic Heritage Month 2021
September 30, 2021
National Hispanic Heritage Month commenced on Sept. 15, a common anniversary of independence for many Latin American countries, according to the Library of Congress.
The month celebrates the history and culture of “American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America," until Oct. 15.
Located in a Hispanic Serving Institution such as Sacramento State with approximately 11,004 Hispanic and Latino students, The State Hornet has compiled previous coverage on this page relating to the Hispanic and Latino community in celebration of this month. Future coverage on the Hispanic and Latino community will also be highlighted on this page.
Sac State students celebrate
The State Hornet spoke with Hispanic and Latino students on campus to learn more about what this month signifies to them and about their experiences here at Sac State. Watch the video here.
News
The Chicanx/Latinx Faculty and Staff Association held its first “Spotlighting Plática” where professor Joanna Nuñez, Serna Center coordinator Noel Mora and student Kristal Padilla shared their journey in higher education. Read more on the plática here.
Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta spoke on the importance of voting, the census and anti-racism for Sac State’s Serna Center virtual event on Oct. 9, 2020. The 90-year-old icon and activist is known for her leadership in the farm labor movement and her advocacy for the working poor, women’s rights and civic action. Read more here.
The Serna Center hosted their annual “La Bienvenida” event, focused on showcasing Latinx clubs and resources at Sac State. Read more here.
Sac State alumnus and five-year Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra announced his candidacy for the California State Senate District 6 seat on Feb. 20, 2021. Guerra spoke with The State Hornet and recalled his early years as a student on March 1. Read more here.
The State Hornet spoke to Sac State Dreamers about their experience being undocumented after former President Donald Trump threatened the existence of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Read more on their experiences here.
Noticias en Español
Al principio del semestre de otoño 2021, ex diputado jefe de la oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Sacramento Chet Madison Jr. empezó como el jefe del departamento de policía para Sac State. Haga clic aquí.
El State Hornet ha creado un guía para ayudar a los estudiantes a encontrar edificios importantes, comodidades y otros lugares después de 18 meses de lecturas virtuales. Haga clic aquí.
El Avispón Del Estado
El State Hornet ha lanzado un nuevo podcast semanal en español que recapitula las noticias más importantes de la semana.
En este episodio del podcast El Avispón del Estado, el editor de cobertura en Español Erick Salgado y la editora digital Mercy Sosa repasan sobre las noticias más importantes del semestre.
Un podcast es una emisión de radio que se puede escuchar en medio electrónico como su teléfono, computadora o tableta electrónica.
Opinion
Magaly Muñoz
“Latinx kids want to be the best because we’re so determined to give our generation’s culture a better reputation than the one that precedes us, but at what cost are we breaking down these stereotypes?”
Read more in her testimonial on mental illness in the Mexican community here.
Estefany Nuñez
“It was refreshing to have a Latinx lead in the gothic genre.”
Read more in Nuñez' review of 10 books they read in quarantine here.
Arts & Entertainment
Sac State alumnus Jorge De La Cruz, known by his stage name Jay Cruz, has gone from playing music in his garage to performing on the big stage. Read more here.
Banda La Octava Maravilla headlined El Grito, an event in celebration of Mexican Independence hosted by Sacramento State’s UNIQUE Programs, in the University Ballroom on Sept. 13, 2019. Read more here.
View our comment policy here.