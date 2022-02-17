BREAKING: CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro resigns following sexual harassment complaints

California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro addresses student reporters in a virtual press conference Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Castro announced his resignation as CSU Chancellor after just 13 months following a report that revealed he mishandled sexual harrassment claims against a Fresno State employee during his time as president of the university.

California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro submitted his resignation to the Board of Trustees on Thursday. Castro’s term as chancellor lasted just 13 months after taking over for former Chancellor Timothy White on Jan. 4, 2021.

The board accepted Castro’s decision after a USA TODAY report revealed Castro’s mishandling sexual harassment complaints against a former employee during Castro’s time as president at Fresno State.

“I have been honored to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life,” Castro said in a press release Thursday night.

“While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done,” Castro said in the press release.

The Board of Trustees is currently working on finding a replacement for Castro. Steve Relyea, the Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping in as Castro’s replacement until the new Chancellor is named.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.