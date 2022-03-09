March Madness 2022: Top movie franchise edition

Out of these 32 movie franchises, only one can reign supreme

Every good movie needs a sequel.

Last year’s lineup of bingeable TV shows was so successful that we’re back again this year with the top movie franchises of all time. The State Hornet has chosen 32 of the best movie franchises and they’ll go head-to-head this month in a classic bracket style competition led by your vote.

On day one, the largest blockbuster franchises like Marvel Comic Universe and Star Wars compete to survive the first round of eliminations. On day two, classic contenders like Godzilla and King Kong face off in the same category. We also included some director franchises from Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Us and upcoming Nope, the bloody films of Quentin Tarantino, soft posh dramas from director Wes Anderson, and the slapstick comedies of Happy Madison.

This is the curated list of the best franchises out there, but the choice for the best of the best is yours to make.

The Bracket

How to vote

Voting will be available one day for each matchup on our Instagram (@statehornet) and two days on our Twitter page (@TheStateHornet) starting Wednesday, March 9. You can vote for all the matchups in the Google form at this link or below.

Week 1 Lineup:

Wednesday March 9:

Star Wars v. MCU

DCEU v. Men in Black

Blade v. Shrek

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man v. Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy

The Purge v. Saw

Paranormal Activity v. Ghostbusters

Thursday March 10:

Pirates of the Caribbean v. Fast & Furious

Toy Story v. Scooby-Doo

Harry Potter v. Twilight

New MonsterVerse Movies v. Old MonsterVerse Movies

Quentin Tarantino Films v. Wes Anderson Films

Jordan Peele Films v. Happy Madison Films

Friday March 11:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes v. Bad Boys

Madea v. Jackass

Shaft v. Indiana Jones

Back to the Future v. Jurassic Park

Online voting

On mobile or being asked to sign in? You can also vote at this link.