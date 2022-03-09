March Madness 2022: Top movie franchise edition
Out of these 32 movie franchises, only one can reign supreme
March 9, 2022
Every good movie needs a sequel.
Last year’s lineup of bingeable TV shows was so successful that we’re back again this year with the top movie franchises of all time. The State Hornet has chosen 32 of the best movie franchises and they’ll go head-to-head this month in a classic bracket style competition led by your vote.
On day one, the largest blockbuster franchises like Marvel Comic Universe and Star Wars compete to survive the first round of eliminations. On day two, classic contenders like Godzilla and King Kong face off in the same category. We also included some director franchises from Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Us and upcoming Nope, the bloody films of Quentin Tarantino, soft posh dramas from director Wes Anderson, and the slapstick comedies of Happy Madison.
This is the curated list of the best franchises out there, but the choice for the best of the best is yours to make.
The Bracket
How to vote
Voting will be available one day for each matchup on our Instagram (@statehornet) and two days on our Twitter page (@TheStateHornet) starting Wednesday, March 9. You can vote for all the matchups in the Google form at this link or below.
Week 1 Lineup:
Wednesday March 9:
Star Wars v. MCU
DCEU v. Men in Black
Blade v. Shrek
Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man v. Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy
The Purge v. Saw
Paranormal Activity v. Ghostbusters
Thursday March 10:
Pirates of the Caribbean v. Fast & Furious
Toy Story v. Scooby-Doo
Harry Potter v. Twilight
New MonsterVerse Movies v. Old MonsterVerse Movies
Quentin Tarantino Films v. Wes Anderson Films
Jordan Peele Films v. Happy Madison Films
Friday March 11:
Rise of the Planet of the Apes v. Bad Boys
Madea v. Jackass
Shaft v. Indiana Jones
Back to the Future v. Jurassic Park
Online voting
On mobile or being asked to sign in? You can also vote at this link.